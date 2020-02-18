Now’s Your Chance To Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Plan For Service Cuts

Have thoughts on the Regional Transportation District's proposal to cut service later this year?

You'll have more than 15 opportunities to relay those thoughts to RTD in person at public meetings from Boulder to Parker — and most places in between. Here are details on the meetings:

Location Date Time Boulder Chamber of Commerce

2440 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302 2/19/2020 6 p.m. Malley Senior Recreation Center

3380 S. Lincoln

Englewood, CO 80113 2/19/2020 6 p.m. Regional Transportation District

1660 Blake Street

Denver, CO 80202 2/19/2020 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Golden Town Hall

911 10th Street

Golden, CO 80401 02/20/2020 6 p.m. Koebell Library

5955 S. Holly Street

Centennial, CO 80121 2/21/2020 6 p.m. Clements Community Center

1580 Yarrow Street

Lakewood, CO 80124 2/24/2020 6 p.m. Aurora Public Library/City Center

14949 E. Alameda Parkway

Aurora, CO 80012 02/25/2020 6 p.m. Eagle Pointe Recreation Center

6060 Parkway Drive

Commerce City, CO 80022 02/25/2020 6 p.m. Highlands Ranch Rec Center at Eastridge

9568 S. University Boulevard

Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 02/25/2020 6 p.m. Eisenhower Chapel

293 Roslyn Street

Denver, CO 80230 02/25/2020 6 p.m. Ranch House

7676 S. Continental Road

Ken Caryl, Littleton, CO 80127 02/26/2020 6 p.m. Lafayette Library

775 Baseline Road

Lafayette, CO 80026 02/26/2020 6:30 p.m. Arvada City Council Chambers

8101 Ralston Road

Arvada, CO 80002 02/28/2020 6 p.m. Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Library

1498 Irving Street

Denver, CO 80204 02/29/2020 3:30 p.m. Columbine Library

7706 W. Bowles Avenue

Littleton, CO 80123 03/02/2020 6 p.m. Montbello Public Library

12955 Albrook Drive

Denver, CO 80239 03/04/2020 6 p.m. Parker Town Hall

20120 Mainstreet

Parker, CO 80138 03/05/2020 6 p.m.

You can also email your thoughts to service.changes@rtd-denver.com or fax them to 303-299-2227. Tweet them at me too!

These cuts were proposed last fall as RTD's last-ditch effort to give its overworked operators a break. It's short about 100 bus drivers and 60 light rail operators and the remaining crew has been working forced overtime to keep service levels up.

Six bus lines would be cut entirely, with reductions on 19 other bus routes and three light rail lines. Special buses for sporting and community events would be suspended too.

The RTD board will likely vote on the plan in March. If approved, it would go into effect in May.