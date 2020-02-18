Now’s Your Chance To Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Plan For Service Cuts
Have thoughts on the Regional Transportation District's proposal to cut service later this year?
You'll have more than 15 opportunities to relay those thoughts to RTD in person at public meetings from Boulder to Parker — and most places in between. Here are details on the meetings:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Boulder Chamber of Commerce
2440 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO 80302
|2/19/2020
|6 p.m.
|Malley Senior Recreation Center
3380 S. Lincoln
Englewood, CO 80113
|2/19/2020
|6 p.m.
|Regional Transportation District
1660 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80202
|2/19/2020
|12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
|Golden Town Hall
911 10th Street
Golden, CO 80401
|02/20/2020
|6 p.m.
|Koebell Library
5955 S. Holly Street
Centennial, CO 80121
|2/21/2020
|6 p.m.
|Clements Community Center
1580 Yarrow Street
Lakewood, CO 80124
|2/24/2020
|6 p.m.
|Aurora Public Library/City Center
14949 E. Alameda Parkway
Aurora, CO 80012
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Eagle Pointe Recreation Center
6060 Parkway Drive
Commerce City, CO 80022
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Highlands Ranch Rec Center at Eastridge
9568 S. University Boulevard
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Eisenhower Chapel
293 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80230
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Ranch House
7676 S. Continental Road
Ken Caryl, Littleton, CO 80127
|02/26/2020
|6 p.m.
|Lafayette Library
775 Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
|02/26/2020
|6:30 p.m.
|Arvada City Council Chambers
8101 Ralston Road
Arvada, CO 80002
|02/28/2020
|6 p.m.
|Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Library
1498 Irving Street
Denver, CO 80204
|02/29/2020
|3:30 p.m.
|Columbine Library
7706 W. Bowles Avenue
Littleton, CO 80123
|03/02/2020
|6 p.m.
|Montbello Public Library
12955 Albrook Drive
Denver, CO 80239
|03/04/2020
|6 p.m.
|Parker Town Hall
20120 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138
|03/05/2020
|6 p.m.
You can also email your thoughts to service.changes@rtd-denver.com or fax them to 303-299-2227. Tweet them at me too!
These cuts were proposed last fall as RTD's last-ditch effort to give its overworked operators a break. It's short about 100 bus drivers and 60 light rail operators and the remaining crew has been working forced overtime to keep service levels up.
Six bus lines would be cut entirely, with reductions on 19 other bus routes and three light rail lines. Special buses for sporting and community events would be suspended too.
The RTD board will likely vote on the plan in March. If approved, it would go into effect in May.