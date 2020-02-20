WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s Re-Election Rally In Colorado Springs

There are 12 days to go before Super Tuesday, which has made Colorado a suddenly popular place for those chasing presidential aspirations.

Several Democrats have recently made the visit to altitude, like Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Tulsi Gabbard, and now it's the incumbent's turn. President Donald Trump will rally in Colorado Springs starting at 5 p.m. MST.

The Feb. 20 rally at the Broadmoor World Arena freshly follows Trump's rally held just the night before in Phoenix.