Tulsi Gabbard Is In Colorado To Campaign … Like Lots Of Other Democratic Presidential Hopefuls

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is in Colorado Wednesday and Thursday to campaign ahead of the state's Super Tuesday primary.

The member of U.S. Congress from Hawaii will be at the Beckett Event Center in Colorado Springs Wednesday night for a town hall. She will follow that up with an event in Boulder Thursday morning.

Now that the Democratic field has narrowed — a bit, anyway — Gabbard sits at the bottom of most polls in the race for the nomination.

She's the latest candidate to come to Colorado ahead of the March 3 Super Tuesday primary in Colorado. Sen. Bernie Sanders was in the state last weekend. Former Vice President Joe Biden was also in Colorado for a fundraiser. And Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren will have events this weekend.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced this week she will be in Denver Thursday night, the same night that President Donald Trump is rallying with Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado Springs.