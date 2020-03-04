Colorado Is Running More Of Its Own Tests For Coronavirus, And Plenty Of Results Are Still Pending

When it comes to the novel coronavirus, Colorado still has some unknowns. But there's one thing at least that's true: The state, as of Wednesday afternoon, has reported no confirmed cases of the disease COVID-19.

At this point, Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment has reported that 58 tests have been done, most of them in the state now that kits are available here. Twenty-one tests are still pending. The rest came back negative.

Officials expect to have results within 24 hours and plan to update its online numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, they've said. The risk to most people in Colorado is low, according to the CDPHE.

Officials have warned that it's possible mild cases of the virus already exist in Colorado, and they have encouraged people to stay home if needed.

In the meantime, state public health and emergency officials have said they're preparing for transmission. Colorado elevated its emergency readiness on Tuesday to its second-highest level, and the governor's office and state health officials met Wednesday to draft the disaster declaration that would grant Gov. Jared Polis broad powers to help respond to or prevent a pandemic.