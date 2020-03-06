El Paso County Reports Colorado’s 5th Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case

Colorado’s cases of the new coronavirus continue to rise, going from two to five as of Friday afternoon.

El Paso County health officials reported a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The patient is a male in his 40s who recently traveled to California. He is currently in quarantine and not in need of hospitalization.

“We hope he is able to make a full and quick recovery,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, in a statement. “Protecting the health of our community is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to make sure the public is safe.”

Colorado's first two cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday, March 5. They include a man in his 30s who had been traveling from out-of-state to Summit County and an elderly woman in Douglas County who went on a cruise abroad.

Two more cases were reported in Denver on Friday, March 6. One of the patients in Denver was a parent of a student at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, which had closed earlier on Friday due to possible exposure. One Denver patient recently traveled to Vancouver, and the other was recently on a cruise.