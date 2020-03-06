El Paso County Reports Colorado’s 5th Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case
Colorado’s cases of the new coronavirus continue to rise, going from two to five as of Friday afternoon.
El Paso County health officials reported a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The patient is a male in his 40s who recently traveled to California. He is currently in quarantine and not in need of hospitalization.
“We hope he is able to make a full and quick recovery,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, in a statement. “Protecting the health of our community is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to make sure the public is safe.”
Colorado's first two cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday, March 5. They include a man in his 30s who had been traveling from out-of-state to Summit County and an elderly woman in Douglas County who went on a cruise abroad.
Two more cases were reported in Denver on Friday, March 6. One of the patients in Denver was a parent of a student at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, which had closed earlier on Friday due to possible exposure. One Denver patient recently traveled to Vancouver, and the other was recently on a cruise.
The virus spreads from person-to-person. Someone who is displaying symptoms can spread the illness to others, but the odds are lower when the person is still asymptomatic. Because COVID-19 is a new disease, experts are not exactly sure how, how quickly or how easily it spreads.
The likelihood of contracting the disease if you’re in the room with a sick person depends on how close you get, how much time you spend and whether or not a person coughs or sneezes on you or something you touch. The virus transfers through mucus and saliva.
The virus cannot penetrate the skin, so washing your hands is an effective method for protecting yourself. Also disinfect surfaces often and avoid touching your face.
The majority of people who get the illness will have mild symptoms or none at all. Older adults and people with weaker immune symptoms are at risk for more severe symptoms and may require more intense medical treatment.
There isn’t a vaccine for the new coronavirus yet and there is no specific antiviral treatment.