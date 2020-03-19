Polis Bans Haircuts, Massages, Elective Surgeries And More As COVID-19 Fight Wages On

The order was anticipated by some businesses and doctors.

At Vixen Lashes and Nail Bar in Fort Collins on Thursday afternoon, manager Erica Reich said while the shop remains open, the owners have anticipated a state order to shut down. Reich said they follow the rules of the state Department of Regulatory Agencies, or DORA, which regulates businesses including salons in Colorado and has been monitoring the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vixen Lashes and Nail Bar has followed CDC recommendations to limit the number of clients who come in each day. The salon also cleans and disinfects the shop every 30 minutes, requires workers to wear masks and to use Lysol wipes when passing commonly touched things like pens back and forth. Reich says because the salon does eyelash extensions and deals with people’s eyes, it’s always been cognisant of being extremely sanitary.

Denver Lasik Vision said Thursday that it has shut its doors to all clients except those who have a medical emergency and that it is not currently doing routine eye exams or Lasik surgery.

The 20/20 Institute in Denver, which typically offers Lasik surgery, is also not doing face-to-face exams except for people who have just had Lasik surgery and need to be seen by a doctor. Shannon Jackson, who works at the clinic, says any doctor who sees a patient wears protective gear.

Jackson said they follow current guidelines from the Colorado Optometric Association, which is advising clinics to suspend non-essential care but are not advising them to close their offices completely. Jackson says workers are doing consultations over the phone and over video, and are keeping a list of folks who want appointments and plan to call them back when they resume regular hours.