A Look Inside Gov. Jared Polis’ Office As Colorado’s Coronavirus Response Ramps Up

In this meeting, Polis and his staff, who also mostly worked remotely, methodically ran through actions he planned to take, exchanged updates on testing capacity, hospital preparedness and discussed possible emergency medical equipment and how to deal with surging interest in an untested possible coronavirus treatment.

Polis updated officials on the White House call, where at one point, the president talked about using the antimalarial drug chloroquine as therapy for the virus. It has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for that use, but the president’s optimism has provoked a spike in public interest.

“I've heard from like six doctors today that as a result of that all their patients are demanding prescriptions,” Polis said. “So we should probably figure out how to direct that towards those most in need with the limited supply that we would have.”

Trying to strike a balance

On the day that CPR reporters visited the governor’s office, an El Paso County man in his 60s became the third person in Colorado to die from COVID-19, more than three dozen people had been hospitalized and the total number of cases neared 300 in about a third of the state’s counties. Late in the afternoon, the state health department called for people, especially those who suspected they might have the illness, to self-isolate and those in close contact with sick people to self-quarantine.

State governors have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic across the country and they’ve taken vastly different approaches to the threat, partly because of each state’s unique circumstances.

Polis was the first in the country to set up a mobile testing site, but he’s so far resisted issuing a statewide “stay at home” order, as governors in more than a dozen states have done. By Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock had issued his own order to shut down non-essential businesses and require people to stay home as much as possible.

Polis explained his reasoning for resisting a shelter-in-place approach, on a large conference call with around 80 state lawmakers.

“We don't live in a central-command structure, authoritarian country like China where people can be locked down. That's why this whole in-place thing is not viable here,” he said and warned that people wouldn’t comply with such a broad order. “We have to, again, focus on where they're congregating, where the virus is spreading, reduce those vectors. We're using data and science every step of the way.”

But that doesn’t mean a statewide “stay at home” order is off the table. Stan Hilkey, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety was also on the call with lawmakers and acknowledged preparations are underway if it comes to that.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Gov. Jared Polis takes a daily conference call with his team, March 19, 2020.

“We're talking about a lot and yes, we're looking at how we can do it, and make sure that we understand all the implications of it,” Hilkey said.

If such an order were implemented, a big key for success would be contingent on the timing.

“Because it's really important that we don't do it too soon or too late because we know that we can't do it forever.”

The bearer of bad news

The time CPR spent with Polis opened a window on just how all-consuming the pandemic is for the governor and a lot of Colorado residents — his constituents. The unprecedented mix of medical, economic and social problems impacts virtually every facet of everyday life, and the governor is at the center of it all.

“So here's the million-dollar question,” asked one of the 500 Colorado faith leaders on yet another massive conference call with Polis. “Do you have any insights for us on how long we should be planning and preparing for not being able to gather in person?”

“This is likely to be weeks and months and indeed likely months,” the governor warned. “Until there is a vaccine or an adequate cure that reduces the morbidity rates.”

Polis’ moment in the spotlight is arguably unlike anything a Colorado governor has faced in decades, trying to manage a public health crisis on a scope which hasn’t been seen in a century, not since the Spanish flu pandemic. The outbreak has spawned a twin disaster-in-the-making: An economic meltdown that could reverberate through the rest of his time in office.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Gov. Jared Polis speaks to hundreds of clergy on a conference call about the COVID-19 crisis, March 19, 2020.

So far, Polis’ handling of the coronavirus outbreak has generally gotten a positive response from both Republican and Democratic leaders in the state. But some conservatives said they are keeping a watchful eye on the situation, and are prepared to push back if Polis moves ahead with a statewide “stay at home” type of action.

“Government could do just as much, if not more, damage to our economy than this virus could ever do,” said Sage Naumann, a spokesman for Colorado Senate Republicans. “We appreciate the governor keeping lines of communication open and encourage him to continue keeping them open in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.”

Governors are often called on to be “Consolers In Chief” during a crisis. But Polis plays a different role right now. He's become sort of the “constant bearer of bad news,” taking on the responsibility of telling people hard truths and urging them to take difficult steps, from telling people not to be “stupid” about large gatherings, to warning that the Grim Reaper is the ultimate enforcer of social distancing.

However, Polis acknowledged the situation had taken a huge toll on Colorado and said it hasn’t been easy to close industries and put tens of thousands of people out of work.

“The decisions are very painful,” he said. “It’s painful for any Colorado governor to consider the magnitude of something like closing down the downhill ski industry and the ski lifts, which is so iconic for our state.”

But in the end, Polis said, as governor, he has to be able to act.