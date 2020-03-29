Two weeks ago, I took my son to the playground near our house in Denver. He climbed up the stairs to the top of the tallest slide, stopping to watch the bigger kids glide right past him. My son waited his turn, then grinned and slid down, skating off the end into my arms. It was routine and also a highlight of our weekend.

Now, when we go out for a walk, I pick up the pace to a jog when we start approaching the playground. My son, who’s just starting to talk, points and says “slide.” I ignore him, hoping he’ll forget about it. We can’t stop and slide today. They’re closed, as of last Thursday. Even before that, I wouldn’t have stopped. What if one of the other kids, or their parents, inadvertently brought the new coronavirus to the playground?

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver’s City Park community-built playground is closed off to visitors on Thursday March 26, 2020, during the stay-at-home orders to battle the spread of coronavirus.

Life has changed in so many of these small ways. Then there are bigger ways: Tens of thousands of unemployment claims in Colorado. Hundreds of people here are sick with a disease we still don’t know enough about. Dozens have died in the state, as of today. We anticipate more will.

At a time when so much is changing so significantly — and so quickly — the need for meaningful news and information is higher than on a normal day. What’s closed off? How can I safely buy groceries? How should I interpret the new numbers of positive tests? Is there any relief for people being laid off? How can I help my neighbors?

CPR News has changed its work schedules and its priorities to meet that demand. We have more journalists working early mornings, evenings and weekends than ever before. That’s because in just one week, the governor closed K-12 schools around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In combing through an executive order at 6:48 p.m. on Wednesday, we saw the state health department restricted gatherings of more than 10 people. Then Rocky Mountain National Park closed indefinitely around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Many of these orders have taken effect within hours of their issuance, and our role is to bring you factual information when you need it and in the place that you look for it — whether that's on your radio, your phone, your smart speaker or your computer.