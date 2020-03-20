Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
March 20, 2020
Coronavirus, Social Distancing, And Now Snow In Denver
Adding to life’s challenges with coronavirus and social distancing in Denver on Thursday, March 19, 2020: wet, heavy snow. A pedestrian makes his way along a covered walk way beside a construction site on Larimer Street.

6:43 a.m. — Hey, there was a lot of snow to help us in our social distancing yesterday

6:27 a.m. — BTW, haircuts, massages, manicures and tattoos are all out for now

The new order from the state health department bars those and other personal services — and it extends the statewide restaurant, gym, and theater closures to April 30 as well. The idea is to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

A separate order from Gov. Jared Polis bars elective surgeries and other non-emergency medical procedures. He said it is necessary to reserve medical equipment and supplies in order to combat the pandemic. That order exempts rural and critical access hospitals.

— Andrea Dukakis

6:15 a.m. — Where cases stand on this Friday

As of Thursday night, there are 277 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado across 22 counties. A third death, one that was connected to the first, was announced in El Paso County as well.

Thirty-eight are hospitalized and 2,952 people have been tested.

Our lives have all changed...

