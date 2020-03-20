Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

6:27 a.m. — BTW, haircuts, massages, manicures and tattoos are all out for now

The new order from the state health department bars those and other personal services — and it extends the statewide restaurant, gym, and theater closures to April 30 as well. The idea is to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

A separate order from Gov. Jared Polis bars elective surgeries and other non-emergency medical procedures. He said it is necessary to reserve medical equipment and supplies in order to combat the pandemic. That order exempts rural and critical access hospitals.

— Andrea Dukakis

6:15 a.m. — Where cases stand on this Friday

As of Thursday night, there are 277 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado across 22 counties. A third death, one that was connected to the first, was announced in El Paso County as well.

Thirty-eight are hospitalized and 2,952 people have been tested.