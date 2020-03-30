Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

7:26 a .m. — Fort Carson Hospital Unit sets up shop in Seattle

A military field hospital for people with medical issues not related to the coronavirus outbreak is being deployed at Seattle's CenturyLink Field Event Center, which is home to the Seahawks football team.

Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool Army officials plan the development of a field hospital at CenturyLink Field Event Center, home to the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Seattle.

Officials say 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. Officials plan to use the field hospital for maladies such as broken bones and other needs.

The Washington state Department of Health says there have been 4,300 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 189 deaths. In contrast, Colorado has seen 2,307 cases and 47 deaths.

— Associated Press

7:01 a.m. — Colorado got its federal disaster declaration over the weekend

More federal aid may come to Colorado to help fight the coronavirus. On Saturday, President Donald Trump granted the state's request for a major disaster declaration related to the pandemic.

Trump has granted similar declarations for at least 18 states. Gov. Jared Polis said it means Colorado will be on the same playing field as those other states in competing for aid.

Both the governor and the Colorado congressional delegation, with the exception of Rep. Ken Buck, had sent letters to the president imploring him to make the declaration.

— Rachel Estabrook

6:54 a.m. — NCAR scientists have seen lower carbon emission in China

During the quarantine in mainland China due to COVID 19, Boulder scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research found a 45 percent reduction in carbon monoxide, a gas linked to poor air quality and climate change. The drop occurred between February 1 and March 10.

NCAR scientist Helen Worden pointed out that the new coronavirus forced large changes in economic activities, including industries and transportation.

"We can see what happens to our atmosphere when things shut down like this," she said. "Maybe it's something that people take away as a possible benefit of reducing that sort of activity."

The Boulder-based lab plans to look at the same impact in the United States once stay at home orders are complete.

— Grace Hood

6:18 a.m. — Here's where cases stand as we start the week

Colorado has 2,307 known positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Positive cases have been identified in 46 of the state's 64 counties.

There have been 47 deaths due to COVID-19.