Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

6:29 a.m. — Colorado Springs sets up new financial relief options for local biz squeezed by coronavirus

The city has partnered with the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and local startup accelerator Exponential Impact to provide up to $25,000 in low-interest loans to small businesses. And businesses can start getting that money fast — as early as this week.

Meanwhile, the Community Foundation and Bee Vradenburg Foundation have created a recovery fund that will give about $500 to qualifying local artists. Both programs are in addition to a website (SupportTheSprings.com) recently started by the city with other ideas to help.

— Dan Boyce

6:20 a.m. — Here's the current case count

Out of the 15,364 people tested so far, there are 2,627 known positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Colorado. Four-hundred-and-fourteen Coloradans have been hospitalized and 51 have died.

Gov. Polis said on Monday that the rate of COVID-19 infection has slowed in the state. Before the state closed restaurants and bars, he said the rate of infection was doubling every two days. Since the closures, the spread has slowed to doubling every five days. He said effects from a stricter stay-at-home order he ordered last week won't be seen until mid-April and he urges people to continue to stay home.