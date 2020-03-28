Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know This Weekend
12:50 p.m. — Second Avs player tests positive for COVID-19
The Colorado Avalanche announced Saturday that a second player for the hockey club has tested positive for COVID-19.
The NHL club, which plays home games at Denver’s Pepsi Center, has not identified either player. The first player to test positive has recovered. The second is said to be recovering in self isolation.
Neither player has been publicly identified. The club said Avs officials are investigating the players’ contacts and reaching out to those who may have been infected to advise them to self-isolate and watch for symptoms.
The NHL suspended the hockey season on March 12, a day after the Avs beat the New York Rangers in Denver. Given the typical incubation period for the virus, it seems likely that the second player caught the illness after the season was suspended.
12:40 p.m. — Location of coronavirus outbreaks revealed after newspaper's records request
For much of this week, daily reports from the state have said there were COVID-19 outbreaks in nine different facilities in Colorado.
Two of the homes, North Shore Health and Rehabilitation in Loveland and Laurel Manor in Colorado Springs had previously been identified or identified themselves as areas of potential outbreak. Another, Columbine Manor, was confirmed as a site by the Chaffee County Health Department.
But despite questions from the press, Gov. Jared Polis’s administration refused to reveal the names or locations of the other facilities. Until now.
After an open records request from The Denver Post, the state on Saturday gave the newspaper a list of the facilities. The paper said they include North Shore, Laurel Manor and Columbine Manor along with:
- Mapleton Care Center in Jefferson County
- Inglenook at Brighton in Adams County
- Fairacres Manor in Weld County
- Centennial Healthcare Center in Weld County
- Brookdale North in Loveland
- Libby Bortz Assisted Living in Arapahoe County
All of the facilities are homes or long-term care facilities serving elderly residents or patients, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
El Paso County Public Health said a week ago that six residents of Laurel Manor had tested positive for the virus. There has been no further update since then. A resident and a staffer at North Shore tested postive for the virus more than a week ago.
An update Friday from Columbine Manor said 15 residents have now been tested for COVID-19. Two tests were positive, four were negative and they await results on nine others.
— Chuck Murphy
9:55 a.m. — More than 1,700 cases in Colorado
Colorado has 1,734 positive cases of COVID-19, and there are probably many more.
The state released that figure Friday afternoon. The true number of cases is probably much higher, Gov. Jared Polis said, but it's unknowable because of a lack of widespread testing.
More than 11,500 people have been tested for the virus. Thirty-one deaths due to COVID-19 in the state have been reported.
We're expecting updated numbers this afternoon. Stay tuned.
— Nathaniel Minor
8:41 a.m. — It's the first weekend under statewide stay-at-home
Coloradans are only supposed to leave their houses to engage in activities that are critical to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members, or to go to (or return from) "critical work."
So what does that mean? You can get or deliver food, go out for medical care, you can exercise close to home, or work in something deemed a critical industry. If you have more questions, tag #askcm on Twitter, and join us Monday at 9 a.m. for a special Colorado Matters show that will answer your questions about this whole stay-at-home thing.
Enforcement is likely to be spotty, but Denver says since its own local stay-at-home order went into effect, it's issued 280 warnings, 15 orders to comply and one citation.
Here's a peek behind the curtain at when all this social distancing stuff might start to pay off. Governor Polis said Friday that these orders are already bringing down the number of cases. He said it takes about 12 to 15 days to see the results of each social distancing measure, depending on how compliant the public is.
So, he has a message for you this weekend: Stay-at-home is "not a vacation." But I still hope you get to relax and do something that makes you happy on this Saturday.
— Rachel Estabrook
8:10 a.m. — Department of Corrections has two more positive tests among staffers
The concern that COVID-19 could find its way into Colorado's confined inmate population has grown a little more with news that two more Department of Corrections workers have tested positive for the illness.
One of the staffers works at Sterling Correctional Facility, and the other at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center. Neither had been at work for several days before the positive test results.
Neither was identified and both have been placed on administrative leave.
The two new cases join the case of a parole officer from Sterling whose positive test result was announced Thursday. That staffer did not work inside a facility.
A statement from DOC said areas in the two facilities were being disinfected, and an investigation was underway to trace any contacts the staffers may have had inside the prisons.
So far, no inmates in Colorado prisons have tested positive for COVID-19.
— Chuck Murphy
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.