Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know This Weekend

12:50 p.m. — Second Avs player tests positive for COVID-19

The Colorado Avalanche announced Saturday that a second player for the hockey club has tested positive for COVID-19.



The NHL club, which plays home games at Denver’s Pepsi Center, has not identified either player. The first player to test positive has recovered. The second is said to be recovering in self isolation.



Neither player has been publicly identified. The club said Avs officials are investigating the players’ contacts and reaching out to those who may have been infected to advise them to self-isolate and watch for symptoms.

The NHL suspended the hockey season on March 12, a day after the Avs beat the New York Rangers in Denver. Given the typical incubation period for the virus, it seems likely that the second player caught the illness after the season was suspended.



12:40 p.m. — Location of coronavirus outbreaks revealed after newspaper's records request

For much of this week, daily reports from the state have said there were COVID-19 outbreaks in nine different facilities in Colorado.



Two of the homes, North Shore Health and Rehabilitation in Loveland and Laurel Manor in Colorado Springs had previously been identified or identified themselves as areas of potential outbreak. Another, Columbine Manor, was confirmed as a site by the Chaffee County Health Department.



But despite questions from the press, Gov. Jared Polis’s administration refused to reveal the names or locations of the other facilities. Until now.



After an open records request from The Denver Post, the state on Saturday gave the newspaper a list of the facilities. The paper said they include North Shore, Laurel Manor and Columbine Manor along with:



Mapleton Care Center in Jefferson County

Inglenook at Brighton in Adams County

Fairacres Manor in Weld County

Centennial Healthcare Center in Weld County

Brookdale North in Loveland

Libby Bortz Assisted Living in Arapahoe County

All of the facilities are homes or long-term care facilities serving elderly residents or patients, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.



El Paso County Public Health said a week ago that six residents of Laurel Manor had tested positive for the virus. There has been no further update since then. A resident and a staffer at North Shore tested postive for the virus more than a week ago.



An update Friday from Columbine Manor said 15 residents have now been tested for COVID-19. Two tests were positive, four were negative and they await results on nine others.



— Chuck Murphy

9:55 a.m. — More than 1,700 cases in Colorado

Colorado has 1,734 positive cases of COVID-19, and there are probably many more.