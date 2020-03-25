On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order for Colorado, to take effect Thursday, March 26 at 6 a.m.. (Read the full text of the state order.)

Under the order, residents must remain at home, only leave their home to engage in activities or perform tasks critical to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members or to go to or return from critical work.

Residents can leave their home to:

Obtain food and other household necessities for themselves and their family or household members.

Deliver those services or supplies to others, such as, food, pet supply, other household consumer products, and products or equipment necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of a residence.

To engage in outdoor activity, such as, walking, hiking, nordic skiing, snowshoeing, biking or running. For purposes of outdoor activity, State parks will remain open to the public to engage in walking, hiking, biking, running, and similar outdoor activities but all playgrounds, picnic areas, other similar areas conducive to public gathering, and attended areas shall be closed.

To perform work for critical industries.

To care for a family member, a vulnerable person, or pet in another household, or to care for livestock kept at a location other than an individual's home.

To seek medical care Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must self-isolate until their symptoms cease or until they have a negative test result.

