Colorado Coronavirus Tips: This Is Why Grocery Shopping Has Become Such An Adventure

Of the limited activities allowed under Colorado’s “stay-at-home” order, grocery shopping has suddenly gone from necessary chore to vital isolation escape. It’s also become a bit of a roulette game.

Did you find toilet paper?

Maybe not at your store, but you did find plenty of bananas, mangoes and even whole pineapples. Or all the artichoke hearts you could desire. Or an absurd amount of canned peas. There also seem to be plenty of potato chips.

Since we all have to stay home, bare shelves at the grocery offer you an insight into what your neighbors might be cooking right now. If you’re having trouble finding something as basic as yeast or flour, you might be in a pocket of anxious bakers in need of fresh crusty sourdough or warm, gooey chocolate cake. The picked-over shelf experience isn’t a supply problem, it’s a demand problem.

"What you're seeing is, customers are coming in and they're bulk-purchasing items," Jessica Trowbridge of King Soopers told CPR News in mid-March. "They're collecting it off the shelf just as fast as we're putting it on the shelf."

The toilet paper though, that’s just hoarding.