Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know This Weekend

11:15 a.m. — Polis seeks more federal help for local governments

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has already started lobbying over the next federal relief package, which is now under discussion in Washington.

In a letter sent Friday to the state's two U.S. senators and entire House delegation, Polis asks Congress to provide at least $500 billion in the next package, with some of that earmarked for smaller cities and counties.

"States and local governments face an expected significant loss in property and sales tax revenue, hitting state and local budgets hard, because of the mitigation steps necessary to slow the speed of the virus," Polis wrote. "We urge you to provide at least $500 billion to assist state and local governments, including those with populations below 500,000, who are responsible for responding to the coronavirus pandemic."

The more than $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) package recently approved by Congress directs money to states, individuals and local governments with populations above 500,000.

"Unfortunately, this is far from sufficient to meet the needs of our state, local governments, fire districts and other special districts, who are struggling to treat and respond to the pandemic," the letter says.

The letter was signed by Polis, and the heads of several groups representing cities, counties and special districts.

9:29 a.m. — ❤️ over Denver

Office towers and hotels across the country, from Des Moines, Iowa to Atlanta to Niagara Falls, New York, are lighting up select rooms to show support for health care workers and a general sense of solidarity. Now Denver's in on the act, too.

The Optiv building at 15th and Arapahoe Streets is lit up with a pink heart. April 3, 2020. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

— Nathaniel Minor

9:11 a.m. — We know you know this, but stay close to home today

It's a beautiful spring morning in Colorado. And despite what we all probably want to do, it's a really good idea to stay close to home today.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a strain on hospitals and first responders everywhere — especially in smaller mountain communities where people often visit for recreation,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. said in a press release. “One of the easiest ways people can help is by staying off the road."

Need some ideas for things to do at home? Denverite's got you covered. And if you do get out for some hiking, here's how to do it safely.

— Nathaniel Minor

8:24 a.m. — Good morning, masked people of Colorado

Yesterday afternoon Gov. Jared Polis asked that Coloradans cover their faces when they leave the house for essential activities.

The request is for re-purposed or homemade masks, not medical masks, like the N95, which he said must be reserved for medical workers.

The state has teamed up with The Colorado Mask Project to offer patterns, including ones that only require material and a pair of scissors.

Polis hopes that wearing masks will accelerate Colorado's recovery from the pandemic — both health-wise and economically.

Meanwhile, Colorado passed a grim milestone on Friday. More than 100 people have died from COVID-19 here. And more than 4,000 people have tested positive.