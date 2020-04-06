Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
11:09 a.m. — A way to help Colorado coffee roasters
Colorado coffee shops have had to close or scale back their operations in the face of COVID-19. Many of them relied on foot traffic to sling their beans.
That’s why Native Coffee Club has launched #SAVECOLORADOCOFFEE.
They’re harnessing the power of their coffee subscription service to benefit more than a dozen local roasters and cafes — from Otis Craft Collective in Lafayette to Middle State Coffee in Denver to Harbinger Coffee in Fort Collins. There are links to buy beans, merchandise, and gift cards.
— Ryan Warner
11:09 a.m. — Show us your face masks!
On Sunday we asked CPR News followers to show us their masks on Twitter. Here are some of the great photos we got back — plus a few of ours!
— Colorado Public Radio Staff
10:04 a.m. — Denver City Council has gone virtual
9:35 a.m. — Looking for your stories and experiences
The state is urging people to update their 'advance directives' amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those are things like CPR orders, wills and do-not-resuscitate orders. Are you discussing end-of-life planning with your family? If so, email taylor.allen@cpr.org
— Taylor Allen
8:56 a.m. — Don't forget: RTD service levels cut back on April 19. Here are the schedule changes
Leading into the outbreak, RTD's ridership was down 70 percent — even before stay-at-home orders took hold. Now the transit agency is allowing rear-door boarding and has stopped collecting fares as they encourage social distancing and continue to provide an essential service.
The weekend-level full-time service cuts start April 19 and RTD has posted the bus and trains scheduled for all the affected lines.
— Jim Hill
7:57 a.m. — Construction too economically important to halt, some say, while others question that
When Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis knighted construction an essential industry in late March, they may have kept a sputtering economy going. They also may have exposed construction workers and their families to more health risks than their peers in industries where working from home is more doable.
Now it’s up to individual companies and their foremen and forewomen to make sure workers aren’t spreading the disease on sites throughout the city. That means working six feet apart, washing hands, and wearing gloves and masks in some cases, according to state rules. It means not sharing tools. It means allowing only one trade — carpenters, drywallers, sheet metal workers — in a building at a time.
— David Sachs
7:21 a.m. — RTD made some changes this weekend
7:15 a.m. — Emergency Center worker tests positive
State officials say a member of Colorado's Unified Command Group at the State Emergency Operations Center in Centennial just outside of Denver has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the worker tested positive on Saturday. Spokeswoman Micki Trost said staffers who determine they worked in the same area in the last 48 hours are being told to self-quarantine. Medical screenings of staff are being increased from once daily to twice a day.
— Associated Press
6:52 a.m. — Medical masks, protective gear still hard to come by
Colorado health care workers have called for more personal protective equipment as they continue to work on the front lines of the new coronavirus pandemic. They spoke out in a video press conference hosted with Democratic Congressmen Jason Crow and Joe Neguse.
Home health care provider Ashley Moore said that it’s gotten to the point where they make masks from whatever items they can find.
"We’re literally making masks from paper towels, rubber bands and staples," she said during the video conference. "It is scary and it’s sad, but it’s better than sending our caregivers to work without any protection at all."
Colorado received a third shipment from the strategic national stockpile on Friday. But it’s still a fraction of what the state has requested.
— Caitlyn Kim
6:30 a.m. — As cases climb, Colorado looks to prepare new emergency medical standards
As of Sunday, there are 4,950 known positive cases and 140 deaths in Colorado. Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 924 now under care.
Public health and community leaders voted on Sunday that the state prepare to suspend normal hospital decision-making protocols in favor of what is called “crisis standards of care.” It's an unprecedented step in the state. The guidelines set out how to make the most urgent decisions if resources become scarce.
“One of the major reasons to have this is kind of an organized umbrella approach is to try to make it fair across the board," said Steve Cantrill, a Denver Health emergency doctor.
Life-or-death decisions would be out of the hands of frontline providers. Instead, a triage team at each hospital would decide who gets limited resources. The governor's approval is required to activate the protocols.
— John Daley
