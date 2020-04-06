Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

9:35 a.m. — Looking for your stories and experiences

The state is urging people to update their 'advance directives' amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those are things like CPR orders, wills and do-not-resuscitate orders. Are you discussing end-of-life planning with your family? If so, email taylor.allen@cpr.org

— Taylor Allen

8:56 a.m. — Don't forget: RTD service levels cut back on April 19. Here are the schedule changes

Leading into the outbreak, RTD's ridership was down 70 percent — even before stay-at-home orders took hold. Now the transit agency is allowing rear-door boarding and has stopped collecting fares as they encourage social distancing and continue to provide an essential service.

The weekend-level full-time service cuts start April 19 and RTD has posted the bus and trains scheduled for all the affected lines.

— Jim Hill

7:57 a.m. — Construction too economically important to halt, some say, while others question that

When Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis knighted construction an essential industry in late March, they may have kept a sputtering economy going. They also may have exposed construction workers and their families to more health risks than their peers in industries where working from home is more doable.

Now it’s up to individual companies and their foremen and forewomen to make sure workers aren’t spreading the disease on sites throughout the city. That means working six feet apart, washing hands, and wearing gloves and masks in some cases, according to state rules. It means not sharing tools. It means allowing only one trade — carpenters, drywallers, sheet metal workers — in a building at a time.

Read more at Denverite.

— David Sachs

7:21 a.m. — RTD made some changes this weekend