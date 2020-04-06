Gov. Jared Polis To Answer Your Coronavirus Pandemic Questions In Statewide Town Hall

Since the first known positive case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Colorado on March 5, the state has faced down the growing twin threats of the pandemic and the economic damage left it its wake.

As the detected cases climb and the death toll has passed more than 100, the state is now preparing for more hospitalizations and trying to get the gear it needs. The state has already implemented stay-at-home orders, curtailed public events and the governor himself asked that Coloradans don cloth face coverings if they leave their home.

In all of this, there are a lot of questions. CPR News, along with 9News, KRDO and KKCO/KCJT will air a town hall with Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Kyle Clark from 9News will host the interview and question and answer with the governor.

The questions will come from you and your fellow Coloradans. We invite you to record a video of you or a family member asking a question for the governor to answer. To submit your video question please fill out the form below.