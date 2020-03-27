Colorado Stay At Home Orders — Do Stay Away From Others, Don’t Worry About Going to Jail

You can take a walk in your neighborhood, but you can’t shake hands with your neighbor.

You can drive to King Soopers to get Pueblo chiles, but you probably shouldn’t drive to New Mexico to get Hatch chiles.

Cross-country ski, yes. Downhill ski, no.

The statewide and Denver “stay-at-home” orders go deep to define what are considered “essential” businesses or activities. But they leave much of what Coloradans do as daily activities undiscussed.

Most of all, while they specify penalties for violations, they spend few words describing how any of this would be enforced.

Like speed limit signs on country roads, the dos and don’ts of social distancing in the “stay-at-home” era largely count on citizens to be smart, and civic-minded. Because the truth is, no cop is going to watch over to make sure you don’t crowd the checkout line.

Technically, enforcement is largely the responsibility of local police and sheriff’s departments. According to Polis’ order: “Local authorities are encouraged to determine the best course of action to encourage maximum compliance.”

Arapahoe District Attorney George Brauchler has been critical of the orders and said strictly enforcing them would lead to potentially absurd situations. He joked that people in the bathroom would have to report someone who didn’t wash their hands long enough.

“And say, ‘Dude I heard the sink on, I timed it, 15 seconds. I’m calling the cops.’”

He said, under the governor’s order, failing to wash hands for long enough is now an offense with penalties equal to heroin possession under laws passed last year that make many drug crimes misdemeanors — a fine up to $1,000 and a year in jail.

Brauchler said he’s preached for departments in his district to educate people rather than arresting or citing them for not obeying the orders. He said he’s heard reports of officers in his district having to break up a congregation of tennis players. On another call, officers had to deal with a gym class that was meeting outside but still not keeping a proper distance from one another.

“I’m waiting for the jerk weeds, and you know they’re out there,” Brauchler said. “The people who will want to create a situation, because by God, the constitution tells them so.”

Right now, there’s still plenty of confusion about what’s allowed, and rumors about how it’s being enforced.

“@CityofDenver is NOT pulling over drivers to question their travel destination,” Denver Strategic Communications Director Theresa Marchetta posted on Twitter Thursday. “If there is probable cause for a traffic infraction, or some other offense, people may be asked about the reason for their travel and should simply explain to the enforcement officer.”