Still Stuck Inside: The Ultimate Colorado Coronavirus Stay At Home Playlist

You've probably already heard, but Governor Jared Polis has extended Colorado's Stay At Home orders from April 11 to April 26. So, we're stuck inside a little longer. What better way to keep you entertained then with another Spotify playlist curated by the Indie Team?

This one is a whopping 52 songs ranging from ballads to dance tunes. If you make it through this playlist, take a listen to our other social distancing playlists too. We're all in this together. Let's jam out to some songs together and wait this pandemic out.