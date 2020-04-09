Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

The number of applications submitted in Colorado during the week that ended on April 4 fell to 45,494, a decrease of 26.4 percent from the number of applications submitted the previous week (61,838) and an increase of 2290.6 percent from the number of applications submitted the same week last year.

— Associated Press

6:31 a.m. — Inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex tests positive for COVID-19

The Department of Corrections says the inmate was transferred from the Denver City Jail on March 26 and has been in quarantine. They say the inmate did not enter the general population but was quarantined with a cellmate, who is now being monitored for symptoms.

It was the first time that a prison inmate in the state has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

— Alison Borden

6:14 a.m. — If a surge occurs, these 2 locations will fill in as field treatment shelters

The Denver Convention Center and the Larimer County Fairgrounds will be used to treat patients who don't need critical care and are being transferred from a hospital. These facilities aren't for people seeking medical care or a diagnosis. They're meant for patients who are recovering.

Colorado currently has 5,655 known positive cases of COVID-19. Nearly 30,000 have been tested and 1,162 have been hospitalized. The state has started to see deaths in people under 40, there are 193 deaths in total so far.