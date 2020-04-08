Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

7:25 a.m. — Colorado gets fed dollars for National Guard

President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Polis’ request for additional funding to support the Colorado National Guard as it works across the state to help with the coronavirus response.

Colorado’s request was approved with a dozen other states, including Arizona and Montana. They join more than a dozen more that already have so-called Title 32 authority. It means the federal government will pick up the entire tab for the mobilization, but command and control of the guard will be with the state.

More than 250 guard members in the state have mobilized since the public health crisis began. They’ve helped coordinate activities, shelter homeless people and assist with COVID-19 testing.

Most members of the Colorado delegation supported the move by Polis. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner led a delegation letter to Trump urging him to approve the request. Gardner is “pleased” by the decision.“I will continue to work with my colleagues and the Governor to ensure Colorado is prepared to contain and combat this deadly virus,” he said in a statement.

— Caitlyn Kim

6:48 a.m. — Denver to open a larger homeless shelter at the National Western Complex during the outbreak

The City and County of Denver will open a large, temporary homeless shelter and making about 300 hotel rooms available to homeless people who need to be isolated because of the coronavirus.

Mayor Michael Hancock said Tuesday the moves are essential to protecting the community. About 250 members of the National Guard are taking over staffing at the city’s existing homeless shelters. Hancock said that will allow the city to open an additional shelter for 600 men at the National Western Complex, with about 50 square feet for every person staying there. It will also make it easier for people who stay at other shelters to practice social distancing.

— Associated Press

6:22 a.m. — Where cases stand as we wonder when we'll get back to normal

In yesterday's statewide broadcast town hall, Gov. Jared Polis took questions from Coloradans on the state's response to COVID-19. An Arvada resident asked how we might return to normal.

For Polis, to get back to stadiums full of people, there needs to be a cure or a vaccine.

"What's gonna happen first is an opening of everything of the economy, but we will still have to be very worried about those large gatherings, how we do them," he said. "People will see masks. We'll have to jump on any infection with mass testing, isolation."

Colorado currently has 5,429 known positive cases with 1,079 Coloradans hospitalized. There have been 179 deaths to date due to COVID-19.