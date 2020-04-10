Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

The order didn't come from the state — it's just the county — and those local officials have said non-residents drain essential services and could be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. They say they're already struggling with the local patient load.

— Bente Birkeland

8:05 a.m. — Gov. Polis will speak today

The governor will deliver an update on the state's response to the coronavirus from the Colorado Convention Center today at 12:30 p.m. MDT. CPR News will carry his remarks live. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."

7:51 a.m. — Can plasma help treat the coronavirus?

Several Colorado patients with serious COVID-19 symptoms received convalescent plasma, a treatment that doctors say shows promise. Scott Kaplan, a 43-year-old patient with multiple sclerosis got the treatment on Sunday and has shown improvement.

The treatment involves the plasma from someone who's recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing it into someone who is currently sick. That passes disease-fighting antibodies from donor to recipient.

"There is hope in this treatment," said Dr. Kyle Annen, medical director of the blood bank at Children's Hospital Colorado. "However, it's not a certainty, but it's great that we have this one additional thing in our arsenal to try to fight COVID-19."

The treatment was used during the H1N1 flu epidemic in 2009-10 and during the 1918 Spanish Flu.

— Claire Cleveland

7:22 a.m. — Aspen eyes its own stimulus and relief package

Aspen is looking to give $6 million dollars in stimulus money to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Aspen Times reports the city council gave initial approval to the money Thursday to help residents and businesses with expenses like rent and mortgage assistance, child care and personal protective equipment. It will also help with housing, utility payments and food assistance.

The city will borrow from Wheeler Opera House reserves to secure the money. Council will make a final determination on the move on Tuesday.

— Andrew Villegas

6:37 a.m. — At least 30 test positive at JBS plant in Greeley

Health officials in Weld County say at least 30 employees at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley have tested positive for COVID-19. They say they expect that number to change as an investigation continues.

Officials say the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment has the authority to shut down any business that doesn't comply with a public health order on social distancing but there's no indication they will do so as conversations with the company continue.

— Andrew Villegas

6:25 a.m. — Where cases stand this morning

Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado can now do 10 times as many COVID-19 tests daily than it was able to do a few weeks ago. As the governor sees it, the state must be able to do even more testing in order to lift the current stay-at-home order on April 26.

"Because we need to be in a more nimble position to quarantine individuals and folks they've been in contact with, rather than essentially what’s happening now, which is a quarantining of everybody with the stay-at-home order."

There are currently 6,202 known positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado with 56 out of 64 counties with at least one case. So far, 1,221 have been hospitalized and there have been 226 deaths.