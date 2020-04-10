9 Purrfect Pieces For the Classical Cats in Your Life

How are you doing? How are your cats? Are they excited you're home all the time or hiding on their highest perch wondering when you'll finally leave their house?

Hopefully this playlist is something you and your pets can agree on. Here are nine pieces of classical music where the music imitates a cat, or in the case of the Scarlatti, where a cat may have contributed to the composition.

The fugue from Scarlatti's Keyboard Sonata in G minor was posthumously given the nickname "Fuga del gatto" or The Cat's Fugue. While never confirmed by Scarlatti, the story is that his cat, Pulcinella, loved to walk across the keyboard and Scarlatti wrote down one of these strolls to use as the motif for the fugue.

You can listen below or on Spotify. And reach out to us at classicalrequests@cpr.org. We'd love to know what classical music pieces are making you and your fur babies purr right now.