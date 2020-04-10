Polis Unveils Pop-Up Coronavirus Treatment Site At Colorado Convention Center
Gov. Jared Polis spoke Friday just outside the main hall of the Colorado Convention Center, where the state is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to build a pop-up treatment facility. The field site will house 2,000 beds the state is creating to accommodate an expected surge in cases — if needed.
“I really hope that we don’t have to use this facility at all,” Polis said, sporting both a hard hat and his Colorado-themed face mask scrunched down while he spoke.
“But looking at the numbers, it’s certainly possible that there will need to be hundreds of patients here or dozens of patients here,” he continued.
The idea is to clear up space in the state’s hospitals so they can deal with the most critically ill patients.
He expects the facility to open with “several hundred beds” by April 18. The beds at the Convention Center are meant for Tier 3 patients — people who still have a lingering illness and require regular medical checks but don’t need the most urgent care.
State public health officials have said it would be similar to the field hospital set up in New York’s Central Park.
In addition to the Colorado Convention Center site, a facility is being set up at The Ranch complex in Loveland.
As has been his habit, Polis again emphasized the need for Coloradans to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order while it’s in place, which is currently through April 26.
“We are buying the time we need by staying at home to build this capacity,” Polis said.
On Friday, Polis also announced a new state website for free resources, stayathomeco.colorado.gov. The governor said it will provide health resources, entertainment, and more to make staying at home “more bearable.” He mentioned a local company offering cooking classes to kids that will be available through the website.
