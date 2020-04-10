When Will Colorado’s Coronavirus Crisis End? These Are (Some Of) The Numbers To Watch

“Deaths are likely to be an undercount,” said Glen Mays, a professor at the Colorado School of Public Health on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

He said it’s not always possible to get a confirmation of COVID-19 infection prior to the death occurring.

Deaths outside the hospital are even more likely to be miscategorized. Are all coroners, physicians or medical examiners doing post-mortem COVID-19 tests to determine if an elderly person with a cold actually had the coronavirus before they suffered kidney failure or some other cause of death? Maybe, but given the lack of test availability, it seems unlikely.

On top of that, even tracking deaths by day to look for trends is a challenge. The state acknowledged Thursday evening that death reports from counties are sometimes delayed by days, meaning they don’t show up in the reports posted here by the state each day at 4 p.m. It all smooths itself out in the totals, but that doesn’t help in looking for trends.

So what is a good way to measure the spread of the coronavirus?

Hospitalizations

This is the number of people with severe enough symptoms to require admission. “The hospitalization, counts and rates, is probably the best single number we have,” Mays said.

It’s still an imperfect measure, in part because of how Colorado is tracking hospitalizations -- cumulatively. “And so it doesn't tell us how many people are currently in the hospital,” Mays said. “And it's not factoring in the rate of discharge, the length of stay.” Those would be important metrics for knowing if the state’s hospitals are exceeding capacity.

Still, here’s what the hospitalization data does tell us about COVID-19 in Colorado.

CPR News reviewed raw data from the state health department. It shows that new COVID hospitalizations peaked on April 2 with 111 new hospitalizations. And there appears to be a significant decline in hospitalizations in recent days, averaging only about 35 new daily hospitalizations between April 4 and April 8.