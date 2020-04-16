Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

7:37 a.m. — Coronavirus-related meatpacking deaths rise

The number of deaths from COVID-19 among Colorado meatpacking plant workers has climbed to five. The state health department says four JBS employees in Greeley and one Cargill employee in Fort Morgan have died.

Over 100 JBS workers have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The plant is in the middle of a two-week closure ordered by state and local health officials. At least 15 Cargill workers have also tested positive.

CDPHE began releasing data on the outbreaks in factories, prisons, rehab centers and nursing homes Wednesday.

— Natalia Navarro

7:17 a.m. — Aurora furloughs temp & seasonal employees

The city of Aurora says it will furlough more than 550 temporary and seasonal employees to help it recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say they've made the move because they expect a tax shortfall of up to $25 million dollars this year, about 6 percent of the city's budget. The furloughs will begin on April 25 and officials have set no date to end them.

Aurora employs nearly 4,000 people.

— Andrew Villegas

7:04 a.m. — Colorado jobless claims jump, part of 5.2M nationally who sought unemployment

The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck caused 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week.

Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

All told, roughly nearly 12 million people are now receiving unemployment checks, roughly matching the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the Great Recession officially ended.