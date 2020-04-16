Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
7:37 a.m. — Coronavirus-related meatpacking deaths rise
The number of deaths from COVID-19 among Colorado meatpacking plant workers has climbed to five. The state health department says four JBS employees in Greeley and one Cargill employee in Fort Morgan have died.
Over 100 JBS workers have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The plant is in the middle of a two-week closure ordered by state and local health officials. At least 15 Cargill workers have also tested positive.
CDPHE began releasing data on the outbreaks in factories, prisons, rehab centers and nursing homes Wednesday.
— Natalia Navarro
7:17 a.m. — Aurora furloughs temp & seasonal employees
The city of Aurora says it will furlough more than 550 temporary and seasonal employees to help it recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say they've made the move because they expect a tax shortfall of up to $25 million dollars this year, about 6 percent of the city's budget. The furloughs will begin on April 25 and officials have set no date to end them.
Aurora employs nearly 4,000 people.
— Andrew Villegas
7:04 a.m. — Colorado jobless claims jump, part of 5.2M nationally who sought unemployment
The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck caused 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week.
Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.
All told, roughly nearly 12 million people are now receiving unemployment checks, roughly matching the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the Great Recession officially ended.
Applications for assistance in Colorado jumped from the previous week and leaped past the previous high. The number of claims submitted for the week that ended on April 11 was 105,073 — a 126.8 percent increase from the last week.
At the start of the pandemic, the second week of claims peaked at 61,838 before what has been found to be a temporary drop in the claims.
— Associated Press, Jim Hill
6:37 a.m. — Where testing and cases stand today
Testing is a key element of COVID-19 response. Yet, it has lagged badly behind demand. Now it may be on the verge of a state ramp up.
Dr. Michael Wilson, who directs lab services at Denver Health Medical Center, one of the state’s key COVID-19 test labs, said he was on call last week with the White House coronavirus response coordinator and other lab directors around the country. The message was more testing capacity is in the works.
"We need to essentially double what we’re doing now.”
Colorado has tested 40,533 people so far, just a sliver of the state's population. There have been 8,280 known positive cases across 56 of the state's counties. Health officials and the governor have warned there are possibly thousands more who are positive.
There have been 357 deaths.
Wilson said manufacturers are scaling as quickly as they can. More testing supplies, like kits and swabs, and more rapid tests are in the pipeline. Those should be available in the next few weeks.
— John Daley, Jim Hill
