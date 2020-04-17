Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

10:14 a.m. — Fort Carson hospital unit returns tonight

Fort Carson's 627th Hospital Center had been deployed to Seattle where they built a field treatment site at the Seahawks football stadium. Gov. Jay Inslee returned the site, unused, to the government so it could be redeployed to another state facing a crisis.

The Seattle area saw the country’s first coronavirus outbreak, but Inslee and others made the decision in early April after they projected that the state’s hospitals wouldn't be overwhelmed.

When the personnel return to the Colorado Springs' base they will self-quarantine for 14 days. They also remain on standby in case they are needed in other parts of the country.

— Jim Hill, Associated Press

9:53 a.m. — Protests planned for this weekend

People unhappy with Colorado's "stay-at-home" order plan to protest in Denver this weekend. The demonstrations follow similar ones around the country.

The idea is for protesters to mainly stay in their cars, drive around in a group to demand the government reopen. The Denver protest is on Sunday according to a Facebook event page.

One organizer said the statewide order is too broad and causes too much economic pain. Instead, he wants to see more targeted measures, like quarantines for older and at-risk people, requiring masks outside the home and having businesses take people's temperatures before letting them in.

Gov. Polis has said he's still evaluating when, and how, the state will start to reopen.

— Megan Verlee

9:27 a.m. — Polis on Morning Edition

Gov. Jared Polis told NPR he wishes Colorado had more federal help in testing for COVID-19 and help in addressing the crisis, like in other countries.

"I mean they've sent a couple swabs here and there. You know, a couple thousand swabs," he told host Steve Inskeep. "I mean, they haven't hurt us. But they, in any material way, they haven't helped us. We largely built our capabilities at our state lab, our hospitals, our private providers, suppliers from South Korea and across the world."

Polis has spoken about how businesses could reopen with a target of April 26 and that he hopes the state and the state's economy is on the upswing. Reopening the state is still something that is dependant on what the data tells the governor.

"Since our stay at home order, we've certainly been trending even to down. We hope that that accelerates in the coming days. But we, you know, we need to see, something like a period of time where very clearly the trajectory is going downward," Polis said early in the interview.

— Andrew Villegas, Jim Hill

8:28 a.m. — Dominos fall on events at CU

The University of Colorado Boulder has canceled all in-person events on campus through July. That includes two concerts by Dead & Company — with former members of the Grateful Dead — at Folsom Field.

A CU spokesman said the two shows may be rescheduled but he did not say if any other events will be. The annual BolderBoulder 10-K race has already been postponed to Labor Day. And the Colorado Shakespeare Festival has pushed its upcoming season to summer 2021.

— Corey H. Jones

8:00 a.m. — Just how bored are you guys?

Yesterday, we released our BIG FUN BUTTON into the world. It was the internet version of the "Idea Jar" that a parent in Eagle told us about. We thought it would be fun for the kids and give parents a little peace of mind. We heard some adults tried it out too.

Here's the thing, this is how many times the button was pushed on Thursday:

27,973

— Jim Hill

7:29 a.m. — Emergency Rooms aren't as busy as you'd imagine

While many might imagine ERs across the state packed with sick, feverish, coughing patients, the volume of patients has fallen in Colorado’s emergency rooms — about 30 to 40 percent down. Hospitalizations in the state are down too, in part because elective surgical procedures have been put on hold.