Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

Originally, it was reported that the VP planned planning to speak to the graduating cadets through a video message. The Academy moved up its commencement celebration by several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cadets will be seated 6 feet apart for the ceremony and no outside guests are allowed to attend.

Only mission essential graduation staff will be allowed to access the base from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 18. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

— Megan Verlee

8:13 a.m. — Colorado isn't slowing efforts to build field hospitals across the state

The latest numbers suggest Colorado's efforts to slow the spread of the virus might be working. New cases aren't increasing as quickly — and health officials say the next couple of days will show whether a decrease is possible.

"We may choose to scale some of that back depending on what information that we see," said Scott Bookman, the commander of Colorado's coronavirus response. "It's really important that we are prepared for any potential surge as we move forward in this, but we also want to make sure that we're using our resources appropriately."

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News At Denver’s Colorado Convention Center on Friday, April 10, 2020, where the state is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to build a 2,000-bed pop-up treatment facility to accommodate an expected surge in COVID-19 cases.

The field hospitals under construction in Denver and Loveland will cost an estimated $71 million total, according to Gov. Jared Polis's office. The state is obligated to pay a quarter of that cost and the federal government picks up the rest.

Polis said the federal government should pick up the full cost of the facilities.

The centers will host thousands of temporary beds for COVID-19 patients in case hospitals reach capacity. Separately, the state has signed contracts for three smaller facilities on the Front Range and in Grand Junction.

— Sam Brasch, Andrew Kenney

7:52 a.m. — Pueblo aims to support Steel City small businesses

The Pueblo City council will make $5 million available to help businesses recover from economic damages caused by COVID-19. The funds will come from the half-cent sales tax normally designated for economic development.

"We’re looking out for the little guy who can’t really go to a bank and borrow a lot of money," said Pueblo city attorney Dan Kogosvek.

Businesses can apply online for grants up to $20,000 or ten-year loans up to $100,000. The mayor and an advisory committee will review applications to determine eligibility. The money can be used for rent and mortgage payments, construction and other changes. It cannot be used for payroll.

— Shanna Lewis

7:30 a.m. — How'd you deal with coronavirus? History Colorado wants to know

A new project by Colorado's state history museum aims to record how Coloradans deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason L. Hanson, the Chief Creative Officer at History Colorado, said the things people share online give historians a new way of understanding how COVID-19 affects their lives.

"We have the tools now in a way that people have never had before, historians have never had before, to really try and capture that big quilt of experience," he said. "And that's what we're doing with this project."

The museum is collecting stories from residents via a phone line ( 720-466-8215 ), an online journal or at historycolorado.org.

— Andrew Villegas

7:07 a.m. — Denver educators concerned undocumented students and families aren’t accessing remote learning opportunities

Some families are afraid to sign up for free Comcast internet because they must provide a photo ID.

"They’re afraid of their information and photo being put in some kind of government system that’s going to hurt them with an agency like ICE," said Denver school social worker Emilio Ramos, who has spoken with several families.

Comcast said it doesn’t track or report their customers' immigration status and is committed to closing the digital divide. A local advocacy organization hopes to meet with Comcast to find a solution that makes families feel more comfortable when signing up.

— Jenny Brundin

6:56 a.m. — Happy NOT tax day

Don't worry if you haven't done your 2019 taxes yet.

Today was supposed to be tax day, that dreaded day every year when taxes are due. But the COVID-19 outbreak has led governments to delay the deadline for three months. Taxes are now due on July 15. Filing timelines for nonprofits and some businesses have also been extended.

— Andrew Villegas

6:05 a.m. — Here's your Wednesday case update

State public health officials say coronavirus hasn't peaked in Colorado — but it might be leveling off. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said the data show that Colorado's efforts to slow the spread of the virus appear to be working.

"We do seem to be experiencing a slowing of our increase in and perhaps even a plateau and the number of cases with the level of social distancing, the stay at home order we have in place right now," she said.