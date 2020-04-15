Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
9:30 a.m. — Your ideas are intriguing and I wish to subscribe to your quaranzine
All over the world, people are making quaranzines. That includes me.
First, what’s a zine? It's a self-published, small-circulation magazine. It can be as simple as a sheet of paper folded into a booklet. It can be words or pictures, hand-drawn or printed. It’s a DIY creative expression.
So, a quaranzine is a zine about life during a pandemic. Last week Malaka Gharib, an artist and NPR health blogger, taught a workshop over Zoom for Believer Magazine on how to make a quarantine.
“You can just look up the #quaranzine hashtag on social media and you'll find so many examples of people all over the world making zines to document their quarantine experience,” Gharib said. ”It's kind of like a collective memory of what happened and what art we created during this time.”
I was one of the 300 participants on that Zoom call. I spotted some other Coloradans in the crowd. For me, as for so many, this pandemic has brought on some Big Feelings that I’ve had trouble processing and expressing. Here’s what I drew.
Naming and sharing that anxiety, and seeing the art other people are creating in this chaos, really helped me.
More: Here’s a guide to help get you folding your first quaranzine.
— Avery Lill
9:11 a.m. — Polis will speak today
The governor will deliver an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. His remarks are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today and CPR News will carry them live. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."
9:07 a.m. — Boulder will furlough more than 700 city workers for 2 months starting Monday
The city announced the move yesterday in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Boulder officials say they anticipate losing at least $28 million. That's nearly 10 percent of the city's annual revenue. The city said it will continue to pay for health insurance for employees through June. They'll decide to end the furlough or start layoffs on June 1.
— Natalia Navarro
8:45 a.m. — Video Pence commencement is out. In-person Pence commencement is in
Vice President Mike Pence has changed his plans and will now deliver the commencement address at the Air Force Academy in person this weekend.
Originally, it was reported that the VP planned planning to speak to the graduating cadets through a video message. The Academy moved up its commencement celebration by several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cadets will be seated 6 feet apart for the ceremony and no outside guests are allowed to attend.
Only mission essential graduation staff will be allowed to access the base from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 18. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
— Megan Verlee
8:13 a.m. — Colorado isn't slowing efforts to build field hospitals across the state
The latest numbers suggest Colorado's efforts to slow the spread of the virus might be working. New cases aren't increasing as quickly — and health officials say the next couple of days will show whether a decrease is possible.
"We may choose to scale some of that back depending on what information that we see," said Scott Bookman, the commander of Colorado's coronavirus response. "It's really important that we are prepared for any potential surge as we move forward in this, but we also want to make sure that we're using our resources appropriately."
The field hospitals under construction in Denver and Loveland will cost an estimated $71 million total, according to Gov. Jared Polis's office. The state is obligated to pay a quarter of that cost and the federal government picks up the rest.
Polis said the federal government should pick up the full cost of the facilities.
The centers will host thousands of temporary beds for COVID-19 patients in case hospitals reach capacity. Separately, the state has signed contracts for three smaller facilities on the Front Range and in Grand Junction.
— Sam Brasch, Andrew Kenney
7:52 a.m. — Pueblo aims to support Steel City small businesses
The Pueblo City council will make $5 million available to help businesses recover from economic damages caused by COVID-19. The funds will come from the half-cent sales tax normally designated for economic development.
"We’re looking out for the little guy who can’t really go to a bank and borrow a lot of money," said Pueblo city attorney Dan Kogosvek.
Businesses can apply online for grants up to $20,000 or ten-year loans up to $100,000. The mayor and an advisory committee will review applications to determine eligibility. The money can be used for rent and mortgage payments, construction and other changes. It cannot be used for payroll.
— Shanna Lewis
7:30 a.m. — How'd you deal with coronavirus? History Colorado wants to know
A new project by Colorado's state history museum aims to record how Coloradans deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason L. Hanson, the Chief Creative Officer at History Colorado, said the things people share online give historians a new way of understanding how COVID-19 affects their lives.
"We have the tools now in a way that people have never had before, historians have never had before, to really try and capture that big quilt of experience," he said. "And that's what we're doing with this project."
The museum is collecting stories from residents via a phone line ( 720-466-8215 ), an online journal or at historycolorado.org.
— Andrew Villegas
7:07 a.m. — Denver educators concerned undocumented students and families aren’t accessing remote learning opportunities
Some families are afraid to sign up for free Comcast internet because they must provide a photo ID.
"They’re afraid of their information and photo being put in some kind of government system that’s going to hurt them with an agency like ICE," said Denver school social worker Emilio Ramos, who has spoken with several families.
Comcast said it doesn’t track or report their customers' immigration status and is committed to closing the digital divide. A local advocacy organization hopes to meet with Comcast to find a solution that makes families feel more comfortable when signing up.
— Jenny Brundin
6:56 a.m. — Happy NOT tax day
Don't worry if you haven't done your 2019 taxes yet.
Today was supposed to be tax day, that dreaded day every year when taxes are due. But the COVID-19 outbreak has led governments to delay the deadline for three months. Taxes are now due on July 15. Filing timelines for nonprofits and some businesses have also been extended.
— Andrew Villegas
6:05 a.m. — Here's your Wednesday case update
State public health officials say coronavirus hasn't peaked in Colorado — but it might be leveling off. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said the data show that Colorado's efforts to slow the spread of the virus appear to be working.
"We do seem to be experiencing a slowing of our increase in and perhaps even a plateau and the number of cases with the level of social distancing, the stay at home order we have in place right now," she said.
The total known positive cases stand at 7,941 in Colorado with 1,556 total hospitalizations. There have been 329 deaths. The state is expected to soon release numbers that show the number discharged from hospital care.
Herlihy said the next few days should show the full effect of social distancing and whether the daily case count might decrease.
— Sam Brasch
Our lives have changed ...
