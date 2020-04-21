Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

— Alex Scoville

3:53 p.m. — The latest coronavirus relief package just passed the Senate

The Senate passed a $484 billion interim relief package by a voice vote Tuesday afternoon.

The bill replenishes the Paycheck Protection Program with $320 billion. The popular program, which aims to keep workers on the payroll, ran out of money last week, going through $349 billion in 13 days.

It was the center of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans only wanted to replenish PPP while Democrats sought funding for hospitals, state and local governments, and testing.

The compromise included $75 million for hospitals, $25 billion for testing and $10 billion for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

Additional funding for state and local governments is expected to be part of the next coronavirus relief package.

The interim measure now heads to the House. Unlike the Senate, where it passed with a handful of senators yelling “aye,” all members who are able to travel back to Washington, D.C. are expected to be on hand Thursday for a possible recorded vote.

— Caitlyn Kim

2:20 p.m. — Major cuts are coming to the Olympics and Paralympics

The Associated Press has learned the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is bracing for cuts of 10 percent to 20 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed the Olympics back one year and triggered losses across the nation’s sports organizations.

The AP received a copy of a letter CEO Sarah Hirshland sent to leaders across the U.S. Olympic world in which she said the exact nature of the cuts would be determined by the end of May.

She says rather than doing across-the-board reductions, the USOPC will try to target the cuts to spare what she called mission-critical programs.

Hirshland has already taken a 20 percent pay cut, with other members of the executive team taking 10 percent reductions through the end of the year.

— Associated Press

11:52 a.m. — More than 10,000 have signed up for health coverage during special enrollment

Brennan Linsley/AP Photo An employee of Connect For Health Colorado, the state's health care exchange, explains options and procedures to a walk in client signing up for insurance in Denver, Monday March. 31, 2014.

More than 10,000 people have so far signed up for health coverage through the state's health exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, since the beginning of the emergency special enrollment period.

The special enrollment period, which began on March 20, originally was set to end on April 3. Now extended through April 30 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exchange allows Coloradans to secure coverage that begins on May 1.

“We created this enrollment opportunity to relieve some stress for thousands of families who are trying to figure out their health coverage needs during this time,” Connect for Health Colorado Chief Executive Officer Kevin Patterson said in a release. “I encourage residents who are uninsured to sign up before the April 30 deadline.”

Coloradans who have a change in employment, income of living situation can contact the health exchange to explore health coverage and financial help options. The exchange only sells insurance plans with the mandated package of benefits, known as Qualified Health Plans.

Coloradans can look for coverage at connectforhealthco.com.

— Daniel J. Schneider

9:56 a.m. — Testing, economy are factors in Denver's plan to reopen

Denver's stay-at-home order is still set to expire on April 30. The city says the need for more testing capacity remains part of what they need to open back up.

Denver is short on tests, just like the rest of the country.

Mayor Michael Hancock plans to announce an extension to the order later this week that currently bans large gatherings and dine-in services at restaurants through May 11. City officials are working with other metro area municipalities to determine what a phased re-opening will look like.

— Corey H. Jones

9:30 a.m. — Mesa County has a plan to reopen

The Mesa County Board of Commissioners sent Gov. Polis a letter and a draft plan for re-opening its businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. County Commissioner Rose Pugliese said the proposal has several stages and it still requires many safety measures, like social distancing and the encouragement of work telecommuting.

"This isn't a full-out, 'we're going back to where we were before.' But kind of easing into some restrictions, but still allowing businesses to operate," she said.

For her, it's in the best interest of the community to get people back to work.

"We're seeing increased homelessness, realtors can't do their job," she said. "People are — their leases are up, and they have no place to go. We don't want to see that for families."

If approved, the plan's first phase will start after the statewide stay-at-home order expires Sunday, Pugliese said. Mesa County has reported 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no deaths.

— Stina Sieg

8:59 a.m. — Some gig workers see more delays with unemployment help

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Rai gingerly opens the door after grabbing an order from Ice Cream Riot. He has a bottle of hand sanitizer waiting for him back in the car.

After the state opened up its unemployment program yesterday to independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed some of those first-time applicants have seen further delays.

Carly Sargent-Knudson was able to file a claim easily but said their spouse Ky was one of many workers who got vague rejection messages. Knudson said the confusion is frustrating.

"It's also scary. We have a baby, we have a 10-month-old baby and our primary lines of income are stopped for the foreseeable future."

The state labor department said the system will soon offer more specifics online at ColoradoUI.gov. Applicants who qualify for unemployment should receive notice and payment within a week of filing.

— Andrew Kenney

8:00 a.m. — The Denver Coliseum now hosts a 24-hour shelter for women experiencing homelessness

The City of Denver opened a 300-bed women's auxiliary shelter on Monday to provide services during the outbreak. Anyone seeking shelter there will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before entering. Once inside they'll have access to cots, portable showers, medical triage and other amenities.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News/Pool The City of Denver opened a 300-bed women's auxiliary shelter on Monday, April 20, 2020, with plans to run it in the same way as a similar men's shelter at the National Western Complex. Anyone seeking shelter there will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before entering. Once inside they'll have access to cots, portable showers, medical triage and other amenities.

A similar facility has sheltered at least 600 men every night since opening April 9 in the nearby National Western Complex in Elyria-Swansea. Staffing issues had delayed opening the women’s site.

— Donna Bryson, Hart Van Denburg

7:43 a.m. — That's it for the school year

K-12 schools, colleges and universities in Colorado will stay closed to in-person classes through the end of the school year. Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement Monday. He said schools will remain closed even though a stay-at-home order statewide will likely be lifted.

New modeling data shows the state will probably not need to extend that order that is set to end on Sunday, Polis said, but vulnerable populations and seniors must also continue staying home except when absolutely necessary.

— Natalia Navarro

