Metro Denver Governments May Issue Or Extend Their Own ‘Stay-At-Home’ Edicts As The Statewide Order Ends

Denver, Boulder and other metro area governments are preparing to issue or extend their own stay-at-home orders if Gov. Jared Polis goes forward with relaxing the current state rules in the fight against the coronavirus.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is prepared to extend his social distancing order into May, as neither he nor his public health director believe the city is ready to do enough to safely re-open businesses.

“When we think about where we are in terms of testing and contact tracing, we realize we are not anywhere near close to being ready to do this,” Hancock said in a recording of a city meeting obtained by Denverite.

“We want to do it right because if this comes back in the fall and we’re not prepared properly, it’s going to be even more devastating,” he added later.

Hancock said he had spoken with leaders of other metro area governments who said they were planning on creating their own orders, or extending existing orders until May 8 or May 15. Denver's order will last until May 8, the mayor's office said.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman confirmed on Twitter that discussions were underway among several public health directors to decide whether to stick with state guidance or go their own way.