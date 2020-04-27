Bicycles Aren’t In Demand During Coronavirus, So Yeti Cycles Pivoted To Something Else — Medical Face Shields

The simple plastic face shields add a layer of protection for medical staff, first responders, or any worker still on the job in these times.

Hoogendoorn scrambled to find supplies - a huge roll of plastic from a Wisconsin firm, specially made rivets from an Arizona company, straps donated by Smith, a helmet and sunglasses company, and Black Diamond, a climbing and outdoor company. What could have taken weeks took just days and Yeti was ready to shift from assembling bikes to assembling face shields.

Hoogendoorn spent about $12,000 on equipment, including a machine to cut the plastic that he hopes to repurpose at the shop after this is over. He spent almost $30,000 on materials, enough he estimates to make 20,000 shields.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mike Swafford boxes up completed face shields at Yeti Cycles in Golden on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Yeti’s co-owner Steve Hoogendoorn retooled and re-assigned workers at the firm’s headquarters to make face shields used by front-line health-care workers and first responders treating COVID-19 patients.

Thursday was Day 4 of the operation. By 10 a.m. production was in full swing, with separate stations set more than 6 feet apart in the large warehouse.

“Production's going well on the shields,” Hoogendoorn said. “We have 10 bike orders from yesterday that part of the staff is working on and then they will move over for the afternoon and we should have full production over on shields.”

From the start, Hoogendoorn knew the company would offer the face shields for free.;

“In a situation like this, it's like, you know, there's a motivation to help however you can and do the right thing,” he said.

And Hoogendoorn has already found takers for as many shields as he can produce after putting out a press release asking who needed them.

“They were all spoken for within 48 hours. They are going to 260 different places. Many hospitals, health centers, senior centers, police stations, RTD, fire departments, flight for life,” he said.

Though Hoogendoorn didn’t need help finding takers, the state has created a website to coordinate between people offering supplies and those who are looking.

Like many small businesses, Hoogendoorn has obtained help through the federal stimulus spending in the Paycheck Protection Program to keep his staff on payroll. But that program, run by the US Small Business Administration, ran out of it’s initial $349 billion while thousands of small businesses still had loan applications pending. Congress has since approved additional funding.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Logan Connell works the die cutter that slices clear plastic into the sharper of a face field mask at Yeti Cycles in Golden on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Yeti’s co-owner Steve Hoogendoorn retooled and re-assigned workers at the firm’s Golden headquarters to make face shields used by front-line health-care workers and first responders treating COVID-19 patients.

At Yeti there are still bikes to build. They had some existing orders and some continue to come in.

By about 5 p.m. workers finished up for the day.

“It has been a hectic afternoon, hectic in good ways,” Hoogendoorn said. “Looks like we made about a thousand today, and so good push by the crew and all the equipment is holding up so that’s something to be happy about.”

Hoogendoorn committed to making a total of 20,000 masks and he’s getting requests for more that he has to turn down.

“I just think material is going to be too difficult to find, which is sad,” Hoogendoorn said. “Something you would think would be easy to get such as foam or a plastic washer is not easy at all.”

Explore More Colorado COVID Diaries