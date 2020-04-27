The Challenge Of ICU Coronavirus Care Grows When Life And Death Decisions Can’t Be Made Face To Face

And that’s especially difficult because the patients can’t see family or friends since St. Joe, like all hospitals, doesn’t allow visitors due to COVID-19.

“I think the fact that they are not able to have their loved ones nearby, even when some of them are, you know, more restless and needing comfort care,” Amir said. “I can’t even imagine how terrifying that must be for them.”

Starting at 8 a.m., Stubenrauch reviews his nine patients and considers the next steps. The most pressing challenge is managing the effects of long-term ventilator use. For instance, those who are on high levels of oxygen usually are placed on their stomach to ease pressure on the lungs. But that leaves patients vulnerable to skin damage as their body rests on the tubes and equipment.

“Unfortunately, it comes down to an intellectual discussion between how sick are their lungs and how worried are you about the skin,” Stubenrauch said. “But ultimately the skin wounds should, should recover (and) we need people oxygenating well enough that they'll hopefully recover from this from a lung standpoint too.”

Then there’s the question of what treatments to try. The medical guidance on the coronavirus is evolving quickly. Stubenrauch said doctors have the “tried and true” approaches to respiratory illness, and a variety of experimental treatments being developed for the virus.

“I do find it fascinating though, how two weeks ago we were reading about ‘you’ve got to do it this way’ and a week ago, ‘no, that's wrong. You got to do it that way,’” Stubenrauch said. “So that's, that's been interesting to see how things evolve.”

For one of his patients, he recommended she be added to a drug study he thinks is promising. He hopes that if she is accepted she would get the actual drug, instead of the placebo some patients in the study must receive.

Explore More Colorado COVID Diaries