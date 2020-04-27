Some Coloradans Find Themselves On The Edge As Coronavirus Leaves Lives, Jobs On Hold

She’d taken the night job so she could attend physical therapy appointments during the day and get back on her feet. She’s worked in the past as a utility locator, a caregiver and a Lyft driver. Now, she had no idea what was next. Many employers are shut down, and she can’t afford the Colorado plates needed to drive for Lyft.

“I'm just trying to figure out what's next, and what I need to do to start taking care of me and somehow take care of my dog,” she’d said earlier, watching the rain outside her car at 10 a.m.

The storm poured on for hours.

“I've never just felt so alone,” she said. Maybe this crisis would bring out something better in people, she hoped. Maybe she’d have better luck in Denver.

By 4:30 p.m., she could at least count some successes. She’d reached the unemployment office after hundreds of calls over many days and hoped to get her money soon. She was mostly packed. She was one day closer to leaving this place. Still, it didn’t feel like enough.

“I'm kind of lost,” she said.

Hours later, as the day drew to a close, Numbers thought of all she’d seen and heard — the closed businesses, the eerie streets, but also the kind gestures of acquaintances.

“We just need to do the best we can and hopefully this ends soon and somehow we can go back to some kind of normal life,” she said, “or hopefully better than it was before.”

This story is part of a statewide reporting project with more than 20 newsrooms led by the Colorado News Collaborative to document a day in the life of Colorado on Thursday, April 16.