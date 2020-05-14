COVID-19 Identified At 2 Front Range Child Care Centers

Staff at two child care facilities on the Front Range have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday on outbreaks in the state. The cases are the first in child care settings.

Colorado allowed child care providers to reopen with social distancing and additional protections in place after the statewide stay-at-home order lifted in April. Some had remained open throughout to serve essential workers. School buildings have been closed and K-12 instruction is happening remotely.

Two staff members at Orchard Valley Learning Center, in Centennial, tested positive for COVID-19, as did one attendee. The outbreak was identified on May 7. A person who answered the phone at Orchard Valley refused to comment further on the outbreak.

In Westminster, two staff members at The Learning Experience tested positive as well. One of the Learning Experience locations in Westminster, at 10190 Wadsworth Parkway, is temporarily closed until May 25, although it's not clear if that's connected to the presence of the virus. The other did not respond to calls. Neither outbreak has been resolved, according to the information provided by the state.

The disease appears to affect children less, although there have been reports of a rare inflammatory disease that appears to be linked to the virus sickening some. Over 300 children under the age of 9 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 30 have been hospitalized, according to the latest state data. None have died. Overall, 20,475 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Colorado, with most of those dying of the diseases over 70.

This is a developing story and will be updated. CPR's Jenny Brundin contributed reporting.