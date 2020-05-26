Restaurants Across Colorado Have Closed Permanently, And Others Can’t Justify Reopening Under New Coronavirus Rules

While Gov. Jared Polis is allowing Colorado restaurants to reopen this week, it’s too late for many restaurants that the Colorado Restaurant Association says have already closed permanently.

More are likely to follow, the organization says, citing new requirements that restaurants operate at 50 percent capacity and to not exceed 50 customers.

The new safety guidelines require workers to wear masks and customers and staff to social distance. Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart and sanitized between parties. But concerns over health and worries about cash flow are tempering eagerness to reopen.

“I think we're not going to see the type of business that we saw prior to COVID,” said Sonia Riggs, president of the restaurant association. “I've talked with far more restaurateurs, they're saying, ‘Listen, we didn't set our business model to open at a limited capacity. We set up our business model to open at a hundred percent.’”

Judy Allen, the owner of El Taco Rey, a Mexican restaurant in Colorado Springs, says the six-foot restriction on table spacing will stall any decision to fully reopen.

“Our business is very small,” Allen said. “We are going to have to stay open just for takeout because we just don’t have the space for [in-person dining], so we are going to have to stay strictly takeout.”

Denver chef and restaurateur Alex Seidel doesn’t plan to close his four restaurants, but he says he will delay their full reopening.

“We just don’t have the money in our accounts to drain on labor to open up at 50 percent capacity,” Seidel said. “I’ve been encouraged by some other states, they are trending quicker toward 100 percent than I anticipated, so that is good to see.”

If a restaurant decides to reopen, it must rehire staff. Some waitstaff are reluctant to return to their old jobs.

"It's still a little scary to think about,” said Whitney Page, a server at Recess Beer Garden in Denver. “Before we even closed down, it was just insanity in there.”