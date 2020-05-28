Colorado is starting to open up, but that creates a lot of grey areas of what you can and can’t do.

If your cabin fever is getting rough, especially as the weather heats up, we get it. We've compiled a list of places that are happy to host you (with some precautions), and others that you’ll have to wait until later this summer or even next year to enjoy.

This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

Places That Are Or Will Be Open

Royal Gorge Bridge — May 1

The bridge has been open daily 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. for vehicle traffic only. Before the pandemic, it was a pedestrian-only bridge. Cars can hold no more than eight people and cannot stop while crossing the bridge. There is no access to restrooms.

Fort Fun — May 1

The amusement park in Fort Collins is open but with limited rides and capacity. Both of the mini-golf courses are open.

Bananas Fun Park — May 6

The amusement park in Grand Junction is open but the arcade is still temporarily closed till further notice. All employees are required to wear a mask.

Boulder Reservoir — May 9

It’s open but only for limited activities. The lake is open for boating and fishing only. They also ask that anyone over 12 years of age wear a face mask.

Camping at state parks — May 12

Gov. Jared Polis gave Coloradans the greenlight to go camping at state parks in early May. Would-be campers have to make a reservation before going out. The state recommends that people get all their equipment and food before driving to help limit stops along the way. It’s still a good idea to check with the individual state park before hitting the road, as different counties have their own rules.

Fun City Estes Park — May 16

Beginning Friday, May 29, the mini golf courses will be available daily. Face coverings are required. It is not yet determined when the rest of the park will be open.

Aurora Reservoir — May 21

The reservoir is open for limited activities. It’s open for boating and fishing, and people can walk, run or bike on the perimeter trail only. Playgrounds and the open water swim area are closed.

Denver Botanic Gardens — May 22

The Denver Botanic Gardens is gradually reopening across its different locations. The York Street gardens will open with limited tickets that must be bought in advance. There will be no on-site ticket sales. Chatfield Farms’ reopening is yet to be determined.