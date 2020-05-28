Is Colorado Open? Yes And No. Here’s What To Know
Colorado is starting to open up, but that creates a lot of grey areas of what you can and can’t do.
If your cabin fever is getting rough, especially as the weather heats up, we get it. We've compiled a list of places that are happy to host you (with some precautions), and others that you’ll have to wait until later this summer or even next year to enjoy.
This list will be updated as more announcements are made.
Places That Are Or Will Be Open
Royal Gorge Bridge — May 1
The bridge has been open daily 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. for vehicle traffic only. Before the pandemic, it was a pedestrian-only bridge. Cars can hold no more than eight people and cannot stop while crossing the bridge. There is no access to restrooms.
Fort Fun — May 1
The amusement park in Fort Collins is open but with limited rides and capacity. Both of the mini-golf courses are open.
Bananas Fun Park — May 6
The amusement park in Grand Junction is open but the arcade is still temporarily closed till further notice. All employees are required to wear a mask.
Boulder Reservoir — May 9
It’s open but only for limited activities. The lake is open for boating and fishing only. They also ask that anyone over 12 years of age wear a face mask.
Camping at state parks — May 12
Gov. Jared Polis gave Coloradans the greenlight to go camping at state parks in early May. Would-be campers have to make a reservation before going out. The state recommends that people get all their equipment and food before driving to help limit stops along the way. It’s still a good idea to check with the individual state park before hitting the road, as different counties have their own rules.
Fun City Estes Park — May 16
Beginning Friday, May 29, the mini golf courses will be available daily. Face coverings are required. It is not yet determined when the rest of the park will be open.
Aurora Reservoir — May 21
The reservoir is open for limited activities. It’s open for boating and fishing, and people can walk, run or bike on the perimeter trail only. Playgrounds and the open water swim area are closed.
Denver Botanic Gardens — May 22
The Denver Botanic Gardens is gradually reopening across its different locations. The York Street gardens will open with limited tickets that must be bought in advance. There will be no on-site ticket sales. Chatfield Farms’ reopening is yet to be determined.
Rocky Mountain National Park — May 27
Colorado's iconic national park will start with a phased reopening. Rocky Mountain National Park started issuing wilderness and backcountry camping permits on Wednesday, May 27. Only a few of the park's campsites will open up this summer, and only a few shuttles will run.
Restaurants — May 27
Gov. Polis gave restaurants the greenlight to open restaurants for in-person at 50 percent capacity. There are strict guidelines restaurants must follow including only allowing parties up to eight, keeping all tables six feet apart, and all staff are required to wear masks. Polis also encouraged restaurants to do outdoor dining so restaurants can serve at 100 percent capacity.
Summer camps — June 1
Summer day camps in Colorado are allowed to start June 1, Gov. Jared Polis announced in late May. Residential camps must wait. The decision on whether overnight camps can open in July and August will come later this summer.
Pirate’s Cove Water Park — June 7
The park in Englewood is slated to open the first weekend of June.
These water parks have already said they’ll stay closed through the summer due to the coronavirus.
Water World
Passes have already been automatically extended through the 2021 season. Single-day tickets have automatically been updated for the month and day in 2021.
The Great Outdoors Water Park
The waterpark in Lafayette is closed for the entire 2020 season.
Open Air Adventure Park
The park said it has closed for the entire season because of how COVID-19 has impacted tourism.
When will amusement parks, Red Rocks and other big attractions open?
Elitch Gardens
The theme park said it’s still preparing to open this season, but doesn’t have a date at this time.
Red Rocks
The amphitheater has been closed since March and the park since April. They will remain shuttered until further notice. Many concerts from May through September have been canceled or rescheduled — see the full list here. The venue advises people to regularly check their website to see if events will go on.
The Splash At Fossil Trace
The water park’s website said opening dates are on hold till further notice.
Clear Creek Water Park
The park is closed through May 26. After that, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Golden Police Department will decide if the closure should be extended or not.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
The park is closed until further notice but has said they want to open by early summer. If it does open, the park will maintain limited capacity, social distancing markers and more hand-sanitizing stations.
Our lives have changed ...
