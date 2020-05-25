Children’s Day Camps To Open In June, But Overnight Camps Still On Hold

That the guidelines allow larger groups of children outdoors was a pleasant surprise for Amy Anderson, the executive director of RESCHOOL, a Colorado nonprofit that focuses on closing education gaps, in part through supporting out-of-school programming.

“For camps that do a lot of things outdoors, like Bikes Together and Avid4 Adventure, … that might actually be something they see as a bonus because they were previously planning on not having more than 10 kids together,” said Anderson.

More capacity is a boon for working parents who rely on camps for child care. Some camps are still waiting for local decisions that will affect their operations.

“The other challenge we’re seeing with some of our afterschool and summer programs is they historically access Denver Public Schools facilities and rec centers and those kinds of things for camps, and I don’t know where the city’s going to fall,” Anderson explained. “These are the state guidelines, and how will they compare with the city guidelines?”

Some large camp providers, like the Denver Zoo and Denver Center for the Performing Arts, decided weeks ago that they would not run this summer. But many now plan to open, adjusting their programs to meet state guidelines.

For overnight camps, the situation is more complicated. Anderson was surprised that the state will wait until mid-June to make the decision about whether they can open for the rest of the summer. .

“It’s almost impossible for them to be able to plan and pull those off,” said Anderson. “It’s going to be a real challenge.”

Emily Reis of Louisville planned to send her 10-year-old and 12-year-old to Cheley Colorado Camps for three weeks in July. Now it’s unclear if that will be possible.

She said she would consider day camps as an alternative, but she’s concerned about finding available spots.

“Some of the ones I know about have canceled,” said Reis. “I need to seek out something that maybe we’re not familiar with and just see what their policies are and what we can slide into.”