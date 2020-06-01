Colorado Springs Police Take A Knee Alongside Protesters, As Third Day Of Demonstrations Is Marked By Peaceful Interaction

Protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd continued for a third day in Colorado Springs on Monday.

While the Monday protests were considerably smaller than the demonstrations that took place during the weekend, a couple hundred people moved through downtown chanting and engaging peacefully with police.

Dan Boyce/CPR News Protesters in Colorado Springs march in objection to police violence against African Americans on June 1, 2020. The nationwide protests follow the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

African-American protest organizer Larry Black, 22, said he wants to work in law enforcement one day and help develop more racially sensitive training programs. He said trying to tear down the whole system won’t work.“We (have to) kind of, covert ops, sneak our way in and change it from the inside. Because, ‘the empire’ has already been built and we've just got to change the staff members," Black said.

Photos and videos of the event showed Colorado Springs police o kneeling alongside protesters. In a video posted by television station KOAA, an officer can be heard telling the protesters, “Sometimes, you are right when you’re right.”