Expect Summer Tourism To Look Different As Colorado Reopens

There is confusion from people who own second homes, especially those from states which are coronavirus hotspots. Floridian George King asked if he’d be turned around at the state border.

“Is there any issue driving from Florida to Colorado with Florida plates on our vehicle?” he wondered.

Rest assured, Ritter said that “Colorado’s borders are open for people driving into the state.” The caveat, of course, is that tourism officials would again remind travelers to respect the state pandemic rules.

The other side of tourism is the businesses that rely on and cater to summer visitors. So far, Colorado tourism spending is down 86 percent from the same time a year ago.

For business owners in the San Juan Basin, which includes Durango and Pagosa Springs, the loss of summer dollars may prove devastating. Rafting companies, jeep tours and hotels depend on the million and a half tourists who normally visit annually.

Diane Wildfang, the owner of the Rochester Hotel in the heart of Durango, said she stands to lose half-a-million dollars. Despite that, she is not going to open up any time soon, even with eased restrictions.

“We can't just open with the big unknown out there, the elephant in the room, so to speak,” she said. “It's going to be costly. We'll lose this summer for sure.”

As reservations cancel through June, Wildfang said she is issuing daily refunds.

“We had a really full summer and it is very heartbreaking.”

She’s not alone. While Ritter said there’s an obvious financial need to reopen, it “has to be weighed against the very real public health concerns.”

It’s been a challenge in each of Colorado’s 64 counties, where public health officials have to make tough decisions. Liane Jollon, director of San Juan Basin Public Health, is very aware of the balancing act between people’s lives and their livelihoods.

"If we continue to see spikes in disease and outbreaks, that's going to be every bit as harmful to our communities and our financial health as the social distancing that we have all suffered through over the last few months. We're all in a difficult and frustrating position together and we know that we will not be able to recover economically without also having good solid public health to slow the spread of infection.”