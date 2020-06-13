CPR Classical Summerfest Kick-Off Concert: Piano Superstar, Lang Lang

The Summer of Stars Concert Series launches CPR Classical's Summerfest on Friday, June 19th and runs for 10 weeks. Each weekend features a full concert that airs three times over the weekend (Fridays @ 12:30 p.m., Saturdays @ 6 p.m. & Sundays @ 4 p.m.).

Just in time for the start of summer!

Summerfest 2020 kicks off with the Summer of Stars Weekend Concert Series, headlining some of classical music's greatest celebrities for you to hear from your lawn or living room from CPR Classical. Across the ten-week series, we'll present violinist Joshua Bell, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, soprano Renée Fleming, and many who have graced the stages of Colorado's renowned music festivals.

We begin this Friday with mega-star pianist Lang Lang, listed on Time Magazine's Top 100 in 2009. Steinway named a piano after him. Adidas designed a sneaker for him. He was the first Chinese pianist to solo with many top orchestras like the Berlin Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic. Lang is one of the most successful recording artists today; a classical showman who's made rare impact beyond classical music.

His fans marvel at his piano technique, as in this performance of Franz Liszt's “La Campanella.”