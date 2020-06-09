Summerfest 2020 Is Here

By CPR Classical Staff
June 9, 2020

It's a yearly Colorado tradition, and this year it's a virtual musical celebration!

CPR Classical's 10-week summer festival features a star-studded concert series of today's greatest performers and a midsummer mega-celebration of Colorado's own world-class festivals and musicians. We're providing a front row seat in your own home or your lawn to the best soundtrack for your summer. 

Throughout Summerfest you can hear full-length concerts on the radio, hear stories and read articles about the best classical musicians and organizations in Colorado and find links to virtual classical concerts happening on a screen near you!

The Summer of Stars Concert Series is a special full concert airing three times over the weekend (Fridays @ 12:30 p.m., Saturdays @ 6 p.m. & Sundays @ 4 p.m.)

Celebrate Colorado is a week long focus on Colorado's classical festivals, including weekly stories, features, interviews and music

June 19-21Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, piano
June 23 8pmCelebrate Colorado Pre-Show: LIVE from Colorado College Summer Music Festival*
June 26-28Summer of Stars Concert Series: Sheku & Isata Kenah-Mason Cello & piano
June 29-July 5Celebrate Colorado: Central City Opera and Colorado College Summer Music Festival
July 3-5Summer of Stars Concert Series: Central City Opera; Colorado College Summer Music Festival
July 6-12Celebrate Colorado: Colorado Music Festival, Boulder
July 10-12Summer of Stars Concert Series: Colorado Music Festival, Boulder
July 13-19Celebrate Colorado: Bravo! Vail Music Festival
July 17-19Summer of Stars Concert Series: Bravo! Vail Music Festival
July 20-26Celebrate Colorado: National Repertory Orchestra; Colorado Symphony
July 24-26Summer of Stars Concert Series: National Repertory Orchestra; Colorado Symphony
July 27-Aug 2Celebrate Colorado: Aspen Music Festival and School
July 31-Aug 2Summer of Stars Concert Series: Aspen Music Festival and School
Aug 7-9Summer of Stars Concert Series: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Aug 14-16Summer of Stars Concert Series: Joshua Bell, violin
Aug 21-23Summer of Stars Concert Series: A Night at the Opera

Also highlighted through the summer: Strings Music Festival, Flatirons Chamber Music Festival, Off the Hook Chamber Music
Festival, Crested Butte Music Festival

* This socially distanced live performance from Packard Hall on the Colorado College Campus is in partnership with KCME.

Get a printable PDF of the Summerfest schedule here.

Summerfest is sponsored by First Western Bank. Support us by supporting the sponsors who help us do what we do.

