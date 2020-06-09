Summerfest 2020 Is Here

It's a yearly Colorado tradition, and this year it's a virtual musical celebration!

CPR Classical's 10-week summer festival features a star-studded concert series of today's greatest performers and a midsummer mega-celebration of Colorado's own world-class festivals and musicians. We're providing a front row seat in your own home or your lawn to the best soundtrack for your summer.

Throughout Summerfest you can hear full-length concerts on the radio, hear stories and read articles about the best classical musicians and organizations in Colorado and find links to virtual classical concerts happening on a screen near you!

The Summer of Stars Concert Series is a special full concert airing three times over the weekend (Fridays @ 12:30 p.m., Saturdays @ 6 p.m. & Sundays @ 4 p.m.)

Celebrate Colorado is a week long focus on Colorado's classical festivals, including weekly stories, features, interviews and music

June 19-21 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, piano June 23 8pm Celebrate Colorado Pre-Show: LIVE from Colorado College Summer Music Festival* June 26-28 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Sheku & Isata Kenah-Mason Cello & piano June 29-July 5 Celebrate Colorado: Central City Opera and Colorado College Summer Music Festival July 3-5 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Central City Opera; Colorado College Summer Music Festival July 6-12 Celebrate Colorado: Colorado Music Festival, Boulder July 10-12 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Colorado Music Festival, Boulder July 13-19 Celebrate Colorado: Bravo! Vail Music Festival July 17-19 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Bravo! Vail Music Festival July 20-26 Celebrate Colorado: National Repertory Orchestra; Colorado Symphony July 24-26 Summer of Stars Concert Series: National Repertory Orchestra; Colorado Symphony July 27-Aug 2 Celebrate Colorado: Aspen Music Festival and School July 31-Aug 2 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Aspen Music Festival and School Aug 7-9 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Aug 14-16 Summer of Stars Concert Series: Joshua Bell, violin Aug 21-23 Summer of Stars Concert Series: A Night at the Opera

Also highlighted through the summer: Strings Music Festival, Flatirons Chamber Music Festival, Off the Hook Chamber Music

Festival, Crested Butte Music Festival

* This socially distanced live performance from Packard Hall on the Colorado College Campus is in partnership with KCME.

Get a printable PDF of the Summerfest schedule here.

