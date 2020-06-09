Summerfest 2020 Is Here
It's a yearly Colorado tradition, and this year it's a virtual musical celebration!
CPR Classical's 10-week summer festival features a star-studded concert series of today's greatest performers and a midsummer mega-celebration of Colorado's own world-class festivals and musicians. We're providing a front row seat in your own home or your lawn to the best soundtrack for your summer.
Throughout Summerfest you can hear full-length concerts on the radio, hear stories and read articles about the best classical musicians and organizations in Colorado and find links to virtual classical concerts happening on a screen near you!
The Summer of Stars Concert Series is a special full concert airing three times over the weekend (Fridays @ 12:30 p.m., Saturdays @ 6 p.m. & Sundays @ 4 p.m.)
Celebrate Colorado is a week long focus on Colorado's classical festivals, including weekly stories, features, interviews and music
|June 19-21
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, piano
|June 23 8pm
|Celebrate Colorado Pre-Show: LIVE from Colorado College Summer Music Festival*
|June 26-28
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Sheku & Isata Kenah-Mason Cello & piano
|June 29-July 5
|Celebrate Colorado: Central City Opera and Colorado College Summer Music Festival
|July 3-5
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Central City Opera; Colorado College Summer Music Festival
|July 6-12
|Celebrate Colorado: Colorado Music Festival, Boulder
|July 10-12
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Colorado Music Festival, Boulder
|July 13-19
|Celebrate Colorado: Bravo! Vail Music Festival
|July 17-19
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Bravo! Vail Music Festival
|July 20-26
|Celebrate Colorado: National Repertory Orchestra; Colorado Symphony
|July 24-26
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: National Repertory Orchestra; Colorado Symphony
|July 27-Aug 2
|Celebrate Colorado: Aspen Music Festival and School
|July 31-Aug 2
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Aspen Music Festival and School
|Aug 7-9
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
|Aug 14-16
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Joshua Bell, violin
|Aug 21-23
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: A Night at the Opera
Also highlighted through the summer: Strings Music Festival, Flatirons Chamber Music Festival, Off the Hook Chamber Music
Festival, Crested Butte Music Festival
* This socially distanced live performance from Packard Hall on the Colorado College Campus is in partnership with KCME.
Get a printable PDF of the Summerfest schedule here.
