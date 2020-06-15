Hickenlooper Apologizes For 2014 Video Clip Where He Compares Politicians To Slaves

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper is apologizing for a remark he made in 2014 where he compared politicians to slaves.

The clip is from a Make-a-Wish Foundation event six years ago. It shows Hickenlooper comparing politicians to slaves rowing on ancient ships and political schedulers as the slave masters.

"If I was to describe a political scheduler, imagine an ancient slave ship," Hickenlooper says in the clip, raising his arm to mimic someone holding up a whip as the crowd laughs. "With the guy with the whips, and you're rowing. We elected officials are the ones that are rowing, and they have nothing but hard, often thankless things to do."

Denver School Board member and community activist Tay Anderson — who is supporting Andrew Romanoff, Hickenlooper's rival, in the Democratic nomination for Senate — tweeted out the clip. He said “referencing my ancestors pain of being brought over here in chains to a political scheduler is utterly disgusting.”