CPR Summerfest: Live With Colorado College Summer Music Festival
CPR Classical is proud to offer a concert of the Colorado College Summer Music Festival in collaboration with KCME in Colorado Springs. Live from Packard Hall! occurs on Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m.
The CCSMF refrained from inviting audience to Packard Hall in the interest of safety and to comply with state COVID-19 guidelines. Longtime CCSMF Music Director Susan Grace will play piano and CCSMF Conductor Scott Yoo will play violin together with other distinguished faculty artists traveling to Colorado for this socially distanced chamber music concert. The program also includes the Schumann Piano Quartet with pianist Orion Weiss, as well as works by Mozart, Hoffmeister, Brahms and Schumann.
Watch Live or Listen Live
You can watch the concert on June 23, 8 p.m. on CPR Classical's Facebook page or listen live on CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also listen by clicking "Listen Live" on this website or by asking your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”
The CCSMF accepted 55 advanced North American and international students out of 400 applicants, typical for the prestigious learning festival. This year, three students had to drop out either due to their own COVID-19 illness or that of their parents. It's one of the shortest Colorado summer festivals -- three weeks of intensive classes and performances with their professional teachers. All classes this summer, however, take place online.
Find a downloadable CPR Classical Summerfest broadcast schedule here, including a running list of online summer performances and events in Colorado and beyond.
