Summerfest Virtual Concert Calender

By CPR Classical Staff
June 10, 2020

For the ten weeks of Summerfest, we're rounding up the best classical virtual concerts from around Colorado and the world. Enjoy a concert from the best screen in your house!

This calendar will be regularly updated. All times listed are for Colorado, M.D.T.

Week 1: June 19-25

DateTimeProgramFromHow to Attend
6/1912:30 p.m.Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, pianoCPR ClassicalListen online or radio
6/191 p.m.InspectorPulse@Home (kids series with Bruce Adolphe): Time for a Tune UpChamber Music Society of Lincoln CenterWatch on Facebook
6/196 p.m.Virtual Music Hour (available Friday, 6 p.m. - Sunday, 12 a.m.)Colorado SymphonyWatch online
6/199:30 p.m.Philip Glass’s Akhnaten: Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. From November 23, 2019.Metropolitan Opera (stream is available until 8:30 p.m. the following day)Watch online
6/203 p.m.Cliburn Watch Party: Relive some of the best moments of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in a global watch party. The CliburnFacebook and YouTube
6/206 p.m.Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, pianoCPR ClassicalListen online or radio
6/209:30 p.m.Philip Glass’s Satyagraha: Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. From November 19, 2011.Metropolitan Opera (stream is available until 8:30 p.m. the following day)Watch online
6/2112 p.m.Virtual Recital "El fuego español!" David Korevaar, piano and Charles Wetherbee, violinSnake River Music FestivalHosted by David Ginder, watch online
6/214 p.m.Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, pianoCPR ClassicalListen online or radio
6/217 p.m.CMS Front Row: Gloria Chien, piano (live Q&A following performance)Chamber Music Society of Lincoln CenterWatch online
6/219:30 p.m.Verdi’s La Traviata: Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. From March 11, 2017.Metropolitan Opera (stream is available until 8:30 p.m. the following day)Watch online
6/2212 p.m.Cliburn Kids: 7-10 minute entertaining and educational journeys for kidsThe CliburnFacebook and YouTube
6/234 p.m.Carnegie Hall: Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductorCarnegie HallFacebook and Instagram
6/238 p.m.CPR Summerfest LIVE from Colorado College Summer Music FestivalCPR Classical, in partnership with KCMEListen online or on your radio
6/242 p.m.Cliburn Watch Party: Relive some of the best moments of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in a global watch party. The CliburnFacebook and YouTube
6/2512 p.m.Cliburn Kids: 7-10 minute entertaining and educational journeys for kidsThe CliburnFacebook and YouTube
6/254 p.m.Carnegie Hall: Isabel Leonard, mezzo-sopranoCarnegie HallFacebook and Instagram

