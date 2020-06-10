Summerfest Virtual Concert Calender
For the ten weeks of Summerfest, we're rounding up the best classical virtual concerts from around Colorado and the world. Enjoy a concert from the best screen in your house!
This calendar will be regularly updated. All times listed are for Colorado, M.D.T.
Week 1: June 19-25
|Date
|Time
|Program
|From
|How to Attend
|6/19
|12:30 p.m.
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, piano
|CPR Classical
|Listen online or radio
|6/19
|1 p.m.
|InspectorPulse@Home (kids series with Bruce Adolphe): Time for a Tune Up
|Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
|Watch on Facebook
|6/19
|6 p.m.
|Virtual Music Hour (available Friday, 6 p.m. - Sunday, 12 a.m.)
|Colorado Symphony
|Watch online
|6/19
|9:30 p.m.
|Philip Glass’s Akhnaten: Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. From November 23, 2019.
|Metropolitan Opera (stream is available until 8:30 p.m. the following day)
|Watch online
|6/20
|3 p.m.
|Cliburn Watch Party: Relive some of the best moments of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in a global watch party.
|The Cliburn
|Facebook and YouTube
|6/20
|6 p.m.
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, piano
|CPR Classical
|Listen online or radio
|6/20
|9:30 p.m.
|Philip Glass’s Satyagraha: Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. From November 19, 2011.
|Metropolitan Opera (stream is available until 8:30 p.m. the following day)
|Watch online
|6/21
|12 p.m.
|Virtual Recital "El fuego español!" David Korevaar, piano and Charles Wetherbee, violin
|Snake River Music Festival
|Hosted by David Ginder, watch online
|6/21
|4 p.m.
|Summer of Stars Concert Series: Lang Lang, piano
|CPR Classical
|Listen online or radio
|6/21
|7 p.m.
|CMS Front Row: Gloria Chien, piano (live Q&A following performance)
|Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
|Watch online
|6/21
|9:30 p.m.
|Verdi’s La Traviata: Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. From March 11, 2017.
|Metropolitan Opera (stream is available until 8:30 p.m. the following day)
|Watch online
|6/22
|12 p.m.
|Cliburn Kids: 7-10 minute entertaining and educational journeys for kids
|The Cliburn
|Facebook and YouTube
|6/23
|4 p.m.
|Carnegie Hall: Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
|Carnegie Hall
|Facebook and Instagram
|6/23
|8 p.m.
|CPR Summerfest LIVE from Colorado College Summer Music Festival
|CPR Classical, in partnership with KCME
|Listen online or on your radio
|6/24
|2 p.m.
|Cliburn Watch Party: Relive some of the best moments of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in a global watch party.
|The Cliburn
|Facebook and YouTube
|6/25
|12 p.m.
|Cliburn Kids: 7-10 minute entertaining and educational journeys for kids
|The Cliburn
|Facebook and YouTube
|6/25
|4 p.m.
|Carnegie Hall: Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano
|Carnegie Hall
|Facebook and Instagram
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.