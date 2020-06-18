A Grand Junction Councilmember’s Controversial Comments About Protesters Led To A Tense Council Meeting

A tattooed man in a “Make America Great Again” hat flipping off a booing crowd was just one of many heated moments at Wednesday night’s Grand Junction City Council meeting.

The meeting was packed with anti-racism activists and sprinkled with a few counter-protesters — both sides were galvanized by a video of Monday night’s meeting, in which several council members criticized councilwoman Anna Stout. She had invited activists to share their comments with the council earlier in June as Grand Junction's protests against police brutality and racism were growing.

In the video, councilmember Phillip Pe’a scolded Stout for reaching out to the activists. At one point, he made a controversial comment about how the large crowd had made him wonder if he should bring his gun.

He walked back on those comments Wednesday night.

“I let my emotions get the best of me at our last meeting,” he said, speaking to the nearly full audience. “I just wanted to let you guys know it was not directed at the movement. My fear wasn't about the people who were here. I had family that were there, marching with you guys. I had friends that were there. It had nothing to do with you. All it had to do with was the process.”

He also apologized to the council as a whole, but did not specifically address Stout.

Many people who stood up to give public comments thanked Stout and spoke out against those who had criticized her.

Young black activist Demetrius Davis told Pe’a and Mayor Duke Wortmann he thought what they did amounted to bullying.

“I think you guys bullied Ms. Stout very hard the other day,” Davis said.

Others asked for Pe’a to resign.