WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Residents On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response
Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to brief Coloradans the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and reopening Thursday at 12:45 p.m.
As of the most recent data, there are at least 29,673 identified coronavirus cases Colroado and 1,631 deaths have occurred among people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Nearly 260,000 people in the state have been tested.
Watch the governor's briefing live below.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time. CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as he begins to speak.
