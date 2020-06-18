WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Residents On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to brief Coloradans the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and reopening Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

As of the most recent data, there are at least 29,673 identified coronavirus cases Colroado and 1,631 deaths have occurred among people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Nearly 260,000 people in the state have been tested.

