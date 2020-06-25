Colorado Restaurants Are Still Struggling Even As The State Eases Coronavirus Capacity Restrictions

Colorado is continuing to ease restrictions on restaurants as they near one month of reopened dine-in services.

But many restaurant owners still say they are in danger of closing permanently. The Colorado Restaurant Association surveyed about 250 restaurant owners around the state during the first week of June. More than half say that they may close permanently in three months under the current indoor capacity limits.

“Nothing really is going to be enough until restaurants are back up to at least 75 percent capacity,” said Sonia Riggs, president of the Colorado Restaurant Association. “When we talk to restaurants, they say, that's the magic number that they need to be able to continue in the medium term. For the long term, restaurants really need to be back at 100 percent. That is what they base their business models on. So any limited capacity is certainly going to be difficult for them.”

State and local governments are working on expanding restaurant capacity. Colorado eased pandemic restrictions about three and a half weeks ago, allowing restaurants to operate at either 50 percent dine-in capacity or 50 persons maximum, whichever is less, as long as social distancing is maintained. And late last week, the state issued its latest guidelines: bars will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity or a 50-person maximum, and some restaurants will be permitted to serve up to 100 customers at a time.

Riggs and restaurant owners are also applauding measures like expanded outdoor seating and street closures that are underway across the state.