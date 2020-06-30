Summerfest Concerts With Central City Opera And Colorado College Summer Music Festival

Find your seat and raise the curtain, CPR Classical’s Summerfest 2020 turns its attention to our state’s legendary summer music festivals! Some great opera performed in an historic opera house? Check! Some great chamber music performed by world class musicians? Check!

This week we celebrate two of Colorado’s finest music festivals – Central City Opera and the Colorado College Summer Music Festival.

Central City Opera

Head North off I-70 on Central City Parkway, and you’re soon surrounded by the flashing lights of slot machines in Central City’s historic district. But a quick left turn on Eureka Street and you find yourself in a completely different world. The majestic Central City Opera House anchors this quiet part of town.

Amanda Tipton The Central City Opera House was built in 1878 and renovated in 1931

“The miners came out of the mine and cut the stone to build the opera house,” says Central City Opera Artistic Director Pat Pearce Jr. “The soul of this place is very unique.”