WATCH LIVE: Polis Provides Updates On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to give a briefing with updates on the state of Colorado's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live video coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Polis last week ordered bars and nightclubs to once again close to in-person service as Colorado has seen increasing COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Fifteen new outbreaks were reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday, including new outbreaks at the JBS meatpacking plant and a nursing home in Greeley.