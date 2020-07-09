With Coronavirus Spreading In Colorado, Polis Warns ‘This Is The Summer Of No Parties’

A recent uptick of cases in Boulder has been centered in the University Hill neighborhood, where college-age residents reported attending both large parties, and protests, before becoming sick.

Polis noted that while Colorado is doing better than some other parts of the country, hundreds of thousands of tourists from hotspots like Arizona and Texas will visit the state this summer.

"We have freedom of travel in our country," Polis said, "and no matter what we do here in Colorado, it's hard to be in a totally different place than the rest of the country."

Polis said that the virus case counts are growing as the outbreak once again exceeds an “R0” value of one, meaning that each sick person is infecting more than one other person. Hospitalizations are also on the rise again. But for now, he said, Colorado remained a “positive outlier" when compared to some other parts of the country.

Polis praised Coloradans for embracing masks, saying that more than half of the state was now under local government orders to wear them. But he balked at the idea of issuing a statewide mask mandate, arguing that a broad order wouldn’t be as effective as action by individual cities.

“It can be a hard vote for a city council person or a commission, but you are doing the right thing for your community,” Polis said.

Polis has consistently stuck to the theme of personal responsibility as the key to limiting the spread of coronavirus. He said he's operating on the belief that public behavior will determine 80 percent of the course of the virus, with only 20 percent shaped by government policy.

“Wear a damn mask!” he implored, arguing that mask-wearing will ensure the health not just of individuals, but also the overall economy.